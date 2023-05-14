I Will Be President by God’s Grace, Obi Clarifies

Ejiofor Alikea

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last general election, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday said he would be the president of Nigeria by the grace of God.



Obi made the clarification contrary to reports credited to him, which gave the impression that he must be Nigeria’s president now.

Speaking in Awka on Friday, during the third and final unveiling of a book written in his honour titled, ‘Peter Obi: Many Voices, One Perspective,’ Obi had stated that he was more concerned about the process that brought leaders to office, and not who the leader was.



In a clarification provided yesterday, Obi expressed optimism that he would become the President of Nigeria by God’s grace.

The former governor of Anambra State added that he is not struggling to free Nigeria from bad leadership for the elite alone, but for every Nigerian.

He said: “For three years, I was in court in Anambra to reclaim my mandate, just to challenge the process. Many people tried to discourage me, but I said even if the entire four-year tenure elapsed for us to prove a point and correct the process, I will be fulfilled.



“My argument is that, let’s do what is right. I always tell everyone that I will not give people money to do the wrong thing. I have been the chairman of a committee; TETFUND committee, and Prof. Yakubu Mahmud was my member. We know one another, but when he became INEC chairman, I have never met him. I told him, you are an umpire, just do what is right.



“If you have the chance to do the right thing and you insist on perpetuating anarchy, then, it will consume everybody one day. I insist that we must do the right thing.



“I was at an event yesterday (Thursday) in Abuja, and it was for the World Food Organisation. I listened to a report that stated that Nigeria will face intense hunger in years to come. It is Nigeria that will face hunger, not Peter Obi.”

Obi also stated that Nigerians must cultivate a habit of doing the right thing, adding that if the people did not do the right thing, it would consume everybody someday.



“Anyone who thinks I am on a transit is wasting his time. Let me tell you, I must be the president of this country. I am sure of that. If it is not today, it must be tomorrow.

“Other people who want to be (president) should come and tell us what they want to do, and how to do it. This is my country; I don’t have dual citizenship. If anyone thinks I am going to run away from Nigeria, they are lying.



“I have three engagements in Anambra and Lagos today. I will be speaking in Lagos tonight. We will not leave Nigeria. I am not in a hurry to become the president, but I know it must happen,” Obi added.

