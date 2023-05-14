David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Government has arrested a nursing mothers, Mrs Chinyere Ifesinachi for allegedly brutalising her house help.

Ifesinachi was arrested in Nnewi on the order of the Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Mrs. Ify Obinabo.

Ifesinachi’s house-help, Idinmachukwu was sent within the week on an errand for her madam, while carrying swollen eyes, with scars all over her body.

A concerned resident demanded justice for the house help in a viral video. She stated in the video that she does not go to school, and has been subjected to inhuman treatment for every action of hers.

She stated that she was brutalised by her madam for mistakenly dropping one of her madam’s twins, who she was taking care of.

Media aide to Anambra State commissioner for women’s affairs and children’s welfare, Chidinma Ikeanyionwu stated that upon her arrest, the abuser, Ifesinachi claimed that her actions were the handiwork of the devil.

The 25-year old mother of two was said to have begged that if freed, that she will never engage in such.

The eight-year-old house help was said to be her sister’s daughter, who was given to her in March this year, to assist her take care of her twins, after she complained that she could not cope with house chores after putting to bed.

Ikeanyionwu quoted commissioner Obinabo as saying that the woman has been handed over to the police for investigation, and that she will be charged to court afterwards.

Anambra Arrests Nursing Mothers for Brutalising House-help

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Government has arrested a nursing mothers, Mrs Chinyere Ifesinachi for allegedly brutalising her house help.

Ifesinachi was arrested in Nnewi on the order of the Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Mrs. Ify Obinabo.

Ifesinachi’s house-help, Idinmachukwu was sent within the week on an errand for her madam, while carrying swollen eyes, with scars all over her body.

A concerned resident demanded justice for the house help in a viral video. She stated in the video that she does not go to school, and has been subjected to inhuman treatment for every action of hers.

She stated that she was brutalised by her madam for mistakenly dropping one of her madam’s twins, who she was taking care of.

Media aide to Anambra State commissioner for women’s affairs and children’s welfare, Chidinma Ikeanyionwu stated that upon her arrest, the abuser, Ifesinachi claimed that her actions were the handiwork of the devil.

The 25-year old mother of two was said to have begged that if freed, that she will never engage in such.

The eight-year-old house help was said to be her sister’s daughter, who was given to her in March this year, to assist her take care of her twins, after she complained that she could not cope with house chores after putting to bed.

Ikeanyionwu quoted commissioner Obinabo as saying that the woman has been handed over to the police for investigation, and that she will be charged to court afterwards.