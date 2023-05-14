An Expression of Mind-body Dualism

Segun Ade-Martins

In Abuja, aesthetic art rules the day. This art is created with the intention of providing beauty to its environment. What then happens when an artist exhibits art that carries more ideas than are readily apparent?

On March 30, Matrix Gallery of Contemporary Art opened its doors to an exhibition titled Remember This Feeling by Susa Rodriguez-Garrido. A Spanish-British artist, in Nigeria she is known mostly as a curator and publisher for exhibitions with the collective Elbow Room, among others.

But on this day, Rodriguez-Garrido presented the Abuja art community with her personal work, an installation that opened in a large hall divided into two clear spaces with panel walls. In the main space as you enter, photographs were widely spaced on the facing and adjacent walls. Behind the panel walls stood five sculptures. Overhead, assorted flowers hung in an array in between four of the sculptures, with atmospheric music playing and a video projecting on the back wall of the gallery, all echoing the sculptures from different angles in a similar arrangement.

Rodriguez-Garrido’s intent was to express an intellectual concept as well as invoke her spiritual understanding. Essentially, the artist intended to have a different discourse around art in the Abuja Art Community as well as share her ideas of life.

Although many art viewers were supportive and genuinely fascinated by the installation, one viewer shared the same fascination but felt the items were misplaced in the layout. The viewer felt that the sculptures should have had a more prominent place in the exhibition than the photographs.

Another viewer complained that the anthropomorphic proportions of the sculptures were not accurate enough, while another expressed bewilderment with the entire installation and resigned themselves to the wine.

There were positive views as well; many people repeatedly gravitated to the flower arrangement hanging in the middle of the “sculpture circle.” One person said that they felt like they were interrupting a sacred gathering; they said “it was like walking into someone’s subconscious.”

Looking at the general feedback, one can surmise that this exhibition has little importance. However, with an impressive turnout that overwhelmed Rodriguez-Garrido, we can say that it has the minimum requirement for tremendous impact. Additionally, the viewers lingered to observe the sculptures and discuss them passionately for several hours, showing that they enjoyed the atmosphere in the gallery.

Rodriguez-Garrido will be the first to admit that the installation could attract mixed reactions, as the concept of Plato’s dualism is a challenging topic for most. She has been fascinated with Plato’s ideas of dualism through her formative years and filled up four sketchbooks of research for this exhibition, which consumed her thoughts for over six years.

In her personal journey, she intends to have more exhibitions that delve deeper into the parts of Plato’s philosophy that resonate with her. She reckons she could have up to five exhibitions in this series. However, they could happen in either the United Kingdom, Spain, or India.

So, what is the true intent of the artist with this body of work? Rodriguez-Garrido says, “I want to inspire curiosity in people.” She believes that humans are “more spiritual and less material” and that deep self-reflection will lead to transcendent discovery.

So, does the final display of the installation deliver on the intent of Rodriguez-Garrido? From the sampled reactions of the viewers, the answer would be no. However, this is the hallmark of evocative work; until an individual reflects on the work, its significance does not reveal itself. Funnily enough, this is the artist’s tenet: to meditate and delve into herself, eschewing the “exterior” and the “noise” in the world.

This multimedia installation holds significance in two dimensions. One is that it presents an intellectual and conceptual approach to art practise that is not the norm in the Abuja art scene. Two, de-emphasizing commercial viability as it relates to aesthetic appeal.

This realm of art practise may be uncomfortable for Abuja artists and art enthusiasts. It requires the average viewer to alter their approach to seeing art. However, there can be rewards to experiencing this type of art by looking inward and reflecting.

All in all, Rodriguez-Garrido might have achieved her goal with this exhibition despite the hectic setup and planning, despite confusion from some audience members, despite no sales, and despite eschewing materialism. The viewers would have left with their various emotions, either adoration for the intrepid nature of the artist, baring her psyche, or frustration with the presentation of the work. These lingering feelings tend to evoke artists and enthusiasts to reflect inward, even though they may not understand what they feel yet. That is the transformative importance of an installation exhibition like Remember this Feeling. Only time will reveal the true impact of this potential inflection point.