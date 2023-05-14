Akinyemi Canvasses New World Founded on Equity 

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Former Minister of External Affairs, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, has charged members of the Rotary International to work towards the evolution of a more equitable and just world for the sake of humanity.

Akinyemi expressed this while delivering a lecture, at the 41st Annual District Conference of Rotary International, District 9110, held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The conference tagged “Imaginative DIsCon 2023”, held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, Ogun State, had in attendance, Rotarians from Lagos and Ogun states, with no fewer than 5,000 members.

Akinyemi, who spoke on “New World Order and Rotary,” said equity and justice do not mean an equal world in life, most especially in global affairs, characterised by power syndrome, adding that inequality just has to be accepted.

The former minister, who highlighted features of the old world order, dominated by the five super powers, who can veto any policy of the United Nations, that is not in their interest, stressed the need for a new world order, that would be characterised by equity.

Akinyemi said one of the parameters of the new world order “is that there is going to be restructuring of the old order. We are in a period of transition where there is a descending global power, which is the United States and an ascending global power, which is China.

“During this period, we will have a period of instability as the United States fights for its corner, China and Russia fight for their corner and the regional powers fight for their corners.

“It is not only Rotary that will be caught in the crossfire of allegiances, several NGOs and small regional powers will also be under pressure for alliances.

“The drive for a New World Order involves a struggle at the table where decisions are taken. The conclusion which Rotary should be able to identify with is that we need a more equitable, and a more just world.

“Equity and justice do not mean an equal world in life. There is a world of difference between the ability to dominate and inflict unacceptable injury on others and the ability to protect oneself from having unacceptable damages inflicted on it by others. The latter is what every country should pursue.”

In her address, Rotary District 9110 Governor, Mrs Omotunde Lawson, said the Rotary year was a game-changing year, characterised by strategic partnerships of invaluable impact to Rotary and communities they served.

Lawson, first female governor of the district, which brought about the “Koseleri” slogan, disclosed some of the activities of the district under her leadership.

According to her, Rotary had embarked on a medical and surgical mission in collaboration with Association of Nigerian Physicians in Americas ( ANPA) in Ace Medicare, Ota with 5,000 beneficiaries at the end of the exercise.

At the conference, she said: “It is a conference for celebrating a record of incredible achievement of goals beyond our expectations and to appreciate those who have been part of the amazing journey and instrumental to the record -breaking feat achieved so far.”

In a goodwill message the Chairman of the South West Governors and Governor of Ondo State, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, commended Rotary for various humanitarian services.

Akeredolu, represented by his Commissioner for Energy, Mr Rasak Obe, said the efforts of the Rotary in the fight against Polio, could not be underrated worldwide.