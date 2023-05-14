60 is the Charm as Odu’a Investment Chairman, Bimbo Ashiru Throws Birthday for Wife, Kemi

Being good at one thing is typically good enough for people of the present generation. For the Board Chairman of Odu’a Group, Bimbo Ashiru, such standards are too low. Therefore, in addition to being one of the most committed and decorated civil servants of all time, he is also one of the most brilliant corporate managers. But, even more important to the Ashiru family, the Odu’a boss is also one of the most reliable love partners of all time, as his wife, Madam Kemi, would tell you. Last week, Ashiru threw a party to celebrate Kemi’s 60th birthday, and they were the same happy people during the party as they were 32 years ago.

Yes, Ashiru and Kemi have been together for 32 years. Looking fresher than her peers, Kemi took the limelight in the Ashiru household. Of course, with her dear husband in the background to manage things, the high-octane party saw her shine bright like a diamond.

Without question, those who were at the party had much gist to deliver once they returned to their homes, gists of how lovey-dovey the Ashirus remain after 32 years of marriage. These would include guests like former president Olusegun Obasanjo, Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun, former Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, Johnson Fasawe, and Olusegun Awolowo. Indeed, the Ashirus embodies a strong love that others continue to search for.

But Ashiru must be praised for organising such a colourful event that elapsed its original four-hour plan. Clearly, guests were more than willing to stay back and continue to enjoy the warm atmosphere. Such is the kind of hospitality that is characteristic of the Ashirus, which is another reason they have so many good friends.