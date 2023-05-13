  • Saturday, 13th May, 2023

World Malaria Day: DOAM Foundation Partners Church, Offers Free Medical Service to Ebute-Meta Community 

Health & Wellbeing | 2 hours ago

Funmi Ogundare

 Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial Foundation ( DOAM) in partnership with United Gospel Apostolic Church, recently held a one-day free medical outreach programme for indigenes of  Ebute-Metta, Lagos State, aimed at ensuring the good health and wellbeing of marginalized communities.

The programme which was supported by Bond Chemical, was to  commemorate the World Malaria Day themed, ‘Time to Deliver Zero Malaria: Invest, Innovate, Implement’.

It witnessed doctors and nurses creating health awareness, sensitising the community on proper hygiene and good sanitation practices, as well as carried out diagnostics and treatments of  several ailments such as malaria, hypertension, diabetes, worm infestation, vitamin deficiencies on  members of the community.

Speaking, the Health Programme Officer of the foundation, Mrs. Catherine Olukotun gave a brief talk about the various free medical outreaches it had conducted since the last 15 years since its establishment.

She explained that just like other health and education programmes being carried out in Lagos, the medical outreaches have also been held in different parts of the country including Imo, River, Edo, Oyo and Ogun States.

” Our objective is to continue to ally with the Sustainable Development Goals (  (SDGs) and ensure that marginalized communities have access to healthcare services,” she stated.

She added that the medical outreach, will increase awareness on health issues and the management of malaria, improved healthy lifestyles and minimised predisposition to preventable disease.

” It will go a long way in increasing human capital development and invariably move the  community closer towards achieving the world health goals.”

Pastor Kekinde Ogun from the United Gospel Apostolic Church commended the Foundation for its initiative in impacting lives in the society, adding that  he got to know of the foundation’s efforts through its website and decided to  partner with it.

He also applauded the staff for their professionalism and thorough work done in ensuring the success of the programme.

The programme  also witnessed  a short talk on the importance on cultivating and maintaining good hygiene practice, by a seasoned medical practitioner, Mrs. Sammy Oladipupo.

