World Malaria Day: DOAM Foundation Partners Church, Offers Free Medical Service to Ebute-Meta Community 

Funmi Ogundare

Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial Foundation ( DOAM) in partnership with United Gospel Apostolic Church, recently held a one-day free medical outreach programme for indigenes of Ebute-Metta, Lagos State, aimed at ensuring the good health and wellbeing of marginalized communities.

The programme which was supported by Bond Chemical, was to commemorate the World Malaria Day themed, ‘Time to Deliver Zero Malaria: Invest, Innovate, Implement’.

It witnessed doctors and nurses creating health awareness, sensitising the community on proper hygiene and good sanitation practices, as well as carried out diagnostics and treatments of several ailments such as malaria, hypertension, diabetes, worm infestation, vitamin deficiencies on members of the community.

Speaking, the Health Programme Officer of the foundation, Mrs. Catherine Olukotun gave a brief talk about the various free medical outreaches it had conducted since the last 15 years since its establishment.

She explained that just like other health and education programmes being carried out in Lagos, the medical outreaches have also been held in different parts of the country including Imo, River, Edo, Oyo and Ogun States.

” Our objective is to continue to ally with the Sustainable Development Goals ( (SDGs) and ensure that marginalized communities have access to healthcare services,” she stated.

She added that the medical outreach, will increase awareness on health issues and the management of malaria, improved healthy lifestyles and minimised predisposition to preventable disease.

” It will go a long way in increasing human capital development and invariably move the community closer towards achieving the world health goals.”

Pastor Kekinde Ogun from the United Gospel Apostolic Church commended the Foundation for its initiative in impacting lives in the society, adding that he got to know of the foundation’s efforts through its website and decided to partner with it.

He also applauded the staff for their professionalism and thorough work done in ensuring the success of the programme.

The programme also witnessed a short talk on the importance on cultivating and maintaining good hygiene practice, by a seasoned medical practitioner, Mrs. Sammy Oladipupo.