UBTH at 50: Gowon Calls for Improved Training of Healthcare Professionals

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, has called for improved training of healthcare professionals as well as affordable and sustained investment in healthcare infrastructure so that Nigerians can have unfettered access to quality medical care.

Gowon made the call yesterday at the 50th anniversary of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital,(UBTH), with the theme: ‘Advancing The Legacy of Quality Healthcare’, in Benin City, the state capital.

Gowon, who was chairman of the occasion, said it was during his regime as Head of State, UBTH was established in 1973, saying that the healthcare landscape is constantly evolving, hence, the need to adapt and innovate ways to meet the challenging needs of patients.

He, therefore, urged healthcare professionals and other key stakeholders to renew their commitment to providing quality healthcare to all Nigerians as well as collaborating to build a healthcare system that is accessible, affordable and equitable to all.

According to him, “Let us continue to invest in our healthcare infrastructure, train more healthcare professionals and provide the necessary resources to ensure Nigerians have access to the best medical care possible.”

He commended the founding fathers, management and staff of UBTH for their unwavering commitments towards the growth of the tertiary hospital, assuring that the hospital will continue to thrive and serve the people of Nigeria for many more years to come.

“This is a significant milestone not only for the hospital but for the old Midwest, Edo and Delta. This is not only for Edo State but for the entire nation as UBTH has been a cornerstone of healthcare delivery in Nigeria since its inception.

“As we look back over the past five decades, we can stride in the tremendous progress that has been made on healthcare in Nigeria, and UBTH has been in the forefront of this progress providing world class medical care to Nigerians and training the next generation of healthcare professionals.

“I made a contribution to the building of this hospital and my wife was privileged to officially commission this great institution on the 12th of May1973, when I was Head of State. I am proud that UBTH has exceeded our expectations and has become a beacon of hope for those sick and suffering,” Gowon said.

Speaking also, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said UBTH is the public health sector’s oldest and arguably best asset in the South-south zone of Nigeria and has been a cradle of quality education for medical doctors and nurses as well as a regional referral and treatment centre for other health facilities from inception.\He said the strategic location about half way between East and West and as the gateway to the Niger Delta region, gives it a central role in the national strategy to build a resilient health system by ensuring availability of critical services within reasonable travel distance.

Ehanire added that a strong, resilient health system is the first and best line of defence against pandemics and public health challenges.

In his remarks, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, called for a more dynamic and functional model for financing educational and healthcare institutions in Nigeria through robust partnership and collaboration with the private sector.

In his welcome address, the Chief Medical Director of UBTH, Prof. Darlington Obaseki, Chief Medical Director, UBTH, said that in the last 50 years, the hospital has introduced life-saving treatment innovations, cutting-edge medical equipment, modern processes and technology to ensure the provision of health solutions to clients.