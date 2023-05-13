Translation of Visions to Reality Hallmark of A Leader, Says Okowa

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has expressed appreciation to the University of Ibadan Alumni Association (UIAA), for organising a Valedictory Lecture in his honour, saying a good leader should have a clear vision and the ability to translate the vision into reality.

Okowa made the appreciation yesterday in his remarks at the event held at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba.

He said, “How great it is that we have been able to bind together all these years and remaining strong just as our alma mater has been blazing the trail in the tertiary education sector. I sincerely hope and pray that we shall all continue to bind together.”

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah, said “the outcome of the vision is what makes one a leader,” pointing out that a leader should aim at having outcomes that would set him out from the crowd.

He noted that one of the greatest tasks before a leader was the readiness to create the conviction, sincerity, passion in the followers and the will to carry on after leaving the scene.

Okowa said that the theme of the 2023 lecture, ‘The Burden of Leadership’, was particularly relevant, considering the timing of the lecture, adding that the burdens of leadership were many and could not be completely dealt with in just one lecture.

He said, “The burden of leadership starts from the self,” maintaining that it required introspection, even as he said that one should be able to be truly convinced that he or she was aspiring for leadership because he or she wanted to do so.

“There must be self-conviction that you truly want to embark on leadership, the numerous challenges notwithstanding.

“Leadership does not always centre on the political sphere, which is more slippery and difficult to manage.

“Whether the leadership is that of a company, any organisation, country or sub-national entity, it is best to understand the importance of providing the inspiration to achieve goals bigger than those which have been set out.

“With motivation and towing the right path, followers are bound to achieve targets that will surprise both the led and leader.

“Of course, you have to be ready to put in long hours with the attendant stress. You are bound to take decisions on daily, even hourly basis while getting yourself ready to bear the consequences of such decisions, good or bad.

“It involves facing challenges which look almost impossible to deal with. This was my experience when l assumed office but thank God for His grace, l was prepared to confront the daunting tasks headlong.

“The burden of leadership also includes assembling persons who you believe have faith in the vision you are championing. You also should be ready to provide transparent leadership traits by walking the thin line of honesty and sincerity of purpose.

“This is the aspect that inspires those you put together to help you attain the goals you have clearly set out, including the time frame. What is of utmost importance here is building consensus at any and every given time,” the governor said.

In his speech, former Minister of Information, Prof. Sam Egite Oyovbaire, who presided over the ceremony, lauded members of the University of Ibadan Alumni Association, Asaba Chapter, for organising the event in honour of the state governor.

Specially thanking Governor Okowa for being an indefatigable member of the UIAA Board of Trustees, the Worldwide President of UIAA, Prof. Saawua Gabriel Nyityo, said “Your achievements, which have been well documented for a better appreciation by the public, could also be said to emanate from a combination of your solid education at the University of Ibadan as well as quality advice from the civil service and political aides; achievements that have made your great Alma mater and the alumni proud of you.”

Prof. Oyovbaire, chairman of the occasion said in his remarks, “There is no doubt that your managerial astuteness, clear vision and people oriented disposition and the burning desire to uplift humanity, endeared you to the people and propelled your achievements in the state and in Nigeria generally.

“As your administration gradually rolls to the actualisation of your avowed vision of a stronger Delta State, we pray the Almighty God to continue to guide you in your future endeavours.

“We congratulate you on the successful completion of your tenure as Governor and commend you for your meritorious service to Delta State and Nigeria, even as we wish you many more glorious years of service to humanity.” Prof. Nyityo added.

Presenting the plaque of appreciation to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ukah, on behalf of the Governor, the Asaba Chapter’s Chairman of UIAA, J. I. Kagho Esq. said “This plaque of Honor and Gratitude is proudly presented to His Excellency, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, for providing leadership as Governor of Delta State and thereby positively portraying our image of excellence and sound judgement beyond boundaries.”

The Chief Economic Adviser to Governor Okowa, Dr. Kingsley Emu, who delivered the 2023 annual lecture titled, ‘The Burden of Leadership’, said that Governor Okowa had done well, having engaged people with multi-disciplinary skills in his government in the past eight years.

Highlights of the ceremony included the decoration of the wife of the governor, Dame Edith Okowa, in recognition of her contributions to human and societal development through her ‘05 Initiative’ as well as the presentation of plaques to Governor Okowa and the guest lecturer, Dr. Kingsley Emu.

Among signatories at the colourful event were Prof. Joel Abolagba of the University of Benin and Emeritus Prof. E. A Nwanze, former vice-chancellor of the University of Benin. Prof. Nwanze is also the Chairman of the 88-member Transition Committee recently inaugurated by the Delta State Governor-elect, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

Others included the wife of the Governor-elect of Delta State, Mrs. Tobore Oborevwori, wife of the Deputy Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Mrs. Ochor C. Ochor, and the Chief of Staff to Delta State Governor, Chief Ovie Festus Agas.

Translation of Visions to Reality Hallmark of A Leader, Says Okowa

