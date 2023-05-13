Simba TVS bags African Brand of the Year 

Omolabake Fasogbon

Indigenous mobility solutions provider, Simba TVS has bagged the ‘African Brand of the Year’ award in recognition of its support and empowerment of Nigerian women through its ‘Queen Riders’ Programme.

The company was awarded at the Future Women Conference 2023, organised by the Women in Africa for Transformation Initiative held at the University of Lagos, recently.

The Queen Riders programme is an initiative that aimed to empower underrepresented women in the commercial transportation industry.

Present at the event, Queen of Ile Ife, Olori Aderonke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi commended Simba TVS on the Queen Rider initiative, affirming that it had impacted positively on the lives of women.

Business Head, Simba TVS, Mr. Mahendra Pratap explained that the Queen Riders programme was built on four pillars of opportunity, development, empowerment, and independence, adding that be gesture had successfully enriched lives and livelihoods of hundreds of women across different parts of the country.

Pratap said, “Through this programme, we have provided training for women on vehicle riding and repairs, mentorship, and access to financing. The programme has seen women who were once marginalized and excluded from the formal economy become entrepreneurs and leaders in their communities.”

He revealed that the organisation’s stance on women empowerment has also led it to set up a dedicated motorcycle conveyor line for female assemblers in their Lagos factory to provide women with employment opportunities, adding that the line is manned exclusively by women.

“We believe that by empowering women, we are not only transforming their lives but also contributing to the growth and development of Nigeria, ensuring that women have the confidence, skills, and support they need to succeed in their endeavours”, he added.