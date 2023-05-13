Oba Agbede Commends NCAC Boss, Runsewe, on His Achievements in Culture, Tourism Sectors

His Royal Majesty Alayeluwa Oba Francis Adefaranmi Agbede (OFR) the Ilufemiloye, Ogidi III, has commended the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, on his developmental strides in the culture and tourism sectors.

The highly revered paramount ruler of Okowa of Igbara Oke Kingdom in Ondo State, described Runsewe as a Nigerian that is proudly Nigerian and who is very passionate about this country.

He added that Runsewe right from the day he was appointed as the Director General of NCAC has shown seriousness in handling everything that has to do with the culture of Nigeria.

He commended Runsewe in his efforts to combat the ills and social vices that are bedeviling our society.

The royal father also praised his collaboration efforts with other governmental organisations to develop the culture sector of our country.

He enjoined all the stakeholders in the culture and tourism industry to put heads together to move the industry to higher and better levels.

He particularly praised Runsewe for his waste to wealth programme which has helped to create employment especially for the youths.

The paramount ruler took time out to pray for Runsewe for God to strengthen him in all his efforts to make culture the new oil of Nigeria.

In his response, Runsewe, thanked the traditional ruler for paying him a visit.

He told the traditional ruler of his intention to see that every traditional ruler carves out a place within the palace where works of arts and crafts will be displayed for visitors, especially foreigners.