NISER Gives Support to Govt Policy, Says Chairman, Governing Council

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER) yesterday pledged to always give necessary support to government policy and decision making in an effort to boost socio-economic development of the country.

The Chairman of the governing council of the Institute, Dr. Emmanuel Imafidon also noted that accountability would be the watchword for the council members, and enjoined management members to follow this same route.

Imafidon stated this when the Institute hosted the newly appointed members of its governing council at an inaugural meeting yesterday.

Dr. Imafidon noted that “It is expected that the Council will provide oversight and valuable support which will help NISER to better achieve its mandate in other to serve government in all ramifications”.

The two-day meeting afforded council members the opportunity to visit the NISER campus, and to interact with members of management in the institute.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had announced the appointment of members of the NISER Governing Council on January 10, 2023 and the council was then inaugurated by the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr Clem Agba, on February 14, 2023.”

NISER’s governing council is chaired by Dr Emmanuel Imafidon and has 11 other members including Prof Antonia Taiye Simbine (the DG NISER), Prince Adeyemi Adeniran (the Statistician-General of the Federation), Prof Oyebanji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka (Senior Special Advisor to the Africa Development Bank President), and Dr Hauwa Ibrahim.

Others are Alhaji Sabiu Zakari, Prof. Benedict Akanegbu, Alhaji Kalli Gazali, Mrs Felicia Onibon, Mrs Olabisi Lawal (representative of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment), Mr Felix Okonkwo (Director Macro at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning) and Dr. Mike Adebiyi (Director of Research at the Central Bank of Nigeria).

NISER is Nigeria’s premier policy think tank, established to support government policy and decision making on socio-economic issues in Nigeria, using evidence emanating from its research output.

