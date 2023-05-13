NDE: Living in the Stone Age

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Nigeria recently directed unemployed youth to register their names for possible employment at their local government areas. However, this approach is outdated and ineffective in the 21st century. It’s time for Nigeria to modernize through digital transformation and adopt a more efficient and effective approach to tackle the country’s unemployment challenges.

One way Nigeria can modernize is through the development of a digital platform or application that will collate data on unemployed youth in the country. This approach has several advantages over the traditional method of registering names at local government areas. First, it saves time and cost. Unemployed youth can easily access the platform from the comfort of their homes and submit their information with just a few clicks.

Second, the digital platform will ensure the accuracy of data. With a centralized database, there will be no duplication of entries or errors in the data submitted. This will make it easier for the government to match unemployed youth with job opportunities based on their skills and qualifications.

Third, a digital platform provides a more efficient and effective way of matching unemployed youth with job opportunities. The platform can automatically match job seekers with available job openings based on their skills and qualifications. This will eliminate the need for manual screening of applications and reduce the time it takes to fill vacant positions.

Fourth, a digital platform ensures transparency and accountability in the recruitment process. The platform can provide real-time updates on job openings, application status, and feedback on the recruitment process. This will create trust and confidence in the recruitment process among job seekers and other stakeholders.

Finally, a digital platform enhances the government’s capacity to monitor and evaluate the impact of its policies and programs aimed at reducing unemployment. The platform can provide valuable insights into the demographics, skills, and qualifications of the unemployed youth population in Nigeria. This information can help the government to design targeted policies and programs to address the root causes of unemployment in the country.

Of course, modernizing through digital transformation will require significant investment in infrastructure and resources. However, the benefits of adopting a digital approach far outweigh the costs. The government can partner with private organizations and international development partners to finance the development of the platform and other necessary infrastructure. This will not only reduce the burden on the government but also ensure the sustainability of the project.

It’s also essential to ensure that the platform is designed with the end-user in mind. The platform should be user-friendly, accessible, and available in local languages. The government should also provide training and support to unemployed youth on how to use the platform effectively.

Furthermore, the government should ensure that the platform is secure and protected against cyber threats. The platform should be designed to comply with data protection regulations and guidelines to protect the personal information of users.

In conclusion, Nigeria needs to modernize through digital transformation by developing a platform to collate data on unemployed youth in the country. This approach will save time and cost, ensure the accuracy of data, provide a more efficient and effective way of matching unemployed youth with job opportunities, ensure transparency and accountability in the recruitment process, and enhance the government’s capacity to monitor and evaluate the impact of its policies and programs aimed at reducing unemployment. The government can partner with private organizations and international development partners to finance the project, and the platform should be designed with the end-user in mind, be secure, and compliant with data protection regulations

Amb. Aguredam Keghter Moses,

CDS, African Youth Union Commission