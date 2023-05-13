Masari: I Never Had Bad  Intentions for Katsina People

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has said he has never had bad intentions for the people of the state since inception of his administration to date.

The governor, who revealed this while bidding farewell to members of the Katsina Elders Forum at the Government House, said he has never and will never do that in his life.

While admitting that as an individual he had shortcomings, Masari said: “I am not Mr. Perfect or even close to that, I am not. The best consolation I have in my mind is I have never.

“And God willing, I will never have bad intentions either for the state or its people or for individuals; I don’t. If I do that, then I would have become an ingrate. I hope I will never be an ingrate.”

Masari, whose second tenure will end on May 29, 2023, however, appealed to the state senior citizens to support the incoming government of Dr. Dikko Umar Radda in order to enable him succeed.

He said the governor-elect has the requisite qualifications and pedigree to govern the over seven million citizens of the state, but added that he cannot succeed without the support and cooperation of the statesmen.

“I appeal to you to give maximum support to the incoming government of Dikko Umar Radda. He is your son, considering our ages. So, give him all the necessary support and advice to succeed.

“To some of us, he may be a distant younger brother but come 29 May, he will hold the mantle of leadership of the state. He has the credentials, he has the background, he has the pedigree but he can only do it and succeed with your support and understanding”.

Earlier, Chairman of the elders and Maradin Katsina, Ahmadu Kurfi, whose speech was read by the forum Secretary, Aliyu Sani Mohammed, urged the federal government to complete all ongoing projects in the state.

He listed the uncompleted projects to include, Lambar Rimi Windmill, Jan Bango ecological project, cancer centre, railway project, dualisation of Katsina-Kano Road, among others.

The projects, he said, if completed would cushion the hardship faced by residents of the state as well as to enhance development of the state and the country at large.