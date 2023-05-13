Isiaka Adeleke, You Are Simply Unforgettable

Olumide Lawal





This is to commemorate the sixth anniversary of the glorious transition of a citizen of the world, His Excellency, Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, a man of many firsts. The first executive governor of Osun State, the first Asiwaju of Edeland, the first Chancellor Adeleke University Ede. A true and purposeful leader of men.

A fantastic boss who abhors malice, grudge and hatred for fellow human beings. You gave me unfettered opportunities to serve you and I delivered on your briefs. Senator Isiaka Adeleke has no room for sycophants, hypocrites, bootlickers and backbiters. He had them around him during his lifetime but he related you them at arm’s length for their nuisance values. A statesman with very large heart and beautiful souls that is readily forgiven. My dear boss of all times, you thought us your foundation disciples, to serve humanity with all we have, expecting nothing in return.

Your elegance, doctrine of politics without bitterness remains the pillar of our strength as your first set of political followers. You showed humanity love and compassion. Senator Isiaka Adeleke was always ready to learn from the lowest of human. He did not tolerate gossips, but rather would open up people with small minds to state their case before whoever was their targets of misgivings. That is my boss for you.

Senator Isiaka Adeleke, you deepened democracy in Osun nay Nigeria whilst you were at this divide. A philanthropist of highest order you were. You gave so much asking for nothing in return. I am working on a book to chronicle your unparalleled political life journey. It is titled: The Isiaka Adeleke I Knew. It will be a compendium of your landmark speeches, lectures, interviews and publications. I still have treasured documents about you in my library.

This much I should be able to avail the reading public. We shared glorious times together. We agreed to disagree. And disagreed to agree all with a cause to give you selfless and dedicated professional services, which you always appreciated very fully. Humanity will forever remember your patriotic contributions to their upliftment. Senator Isiaka Adeleke, I will forever adore and respect your knack to tolerate people of different persuasions without hurting their feelings.

Osun will forever remember you as the great governor, who gave it solid footing. Your brother Governor Ademola Adeleke is contributing tremendously to make life more abundant for the people of the state. It is God’s doing and it is marvelous in our eyes. Senator Isiaka Adeleke was a true friend in need, who was a friend indeed. I will forever cherish your kind heartedness.

You were a study in tolerance, endurance, humility and true love, for whoever passed through your hands. I will forever cherish your fond memories. I hope a time will come for your family or associates to put in place a Isiaka Adeleke Political Museum to serve as haven for your works and personal effects for generation yet unborn. Your intellectual properties with me in my library would also serve a good purpose for the Museum.

Senator Isiaka Adeleke, you are simply unforgettable. Your memory is evergreen. Your laudable achievements unperishable. Live on peacefully in the bosom of your Creator, whom you served with reverence. May Aljanat Fridaus be your home. Good morning and goodnight sir, my boss forever.

Olumide Lawal was special adviser, media and publicity to late Senator Isiaka Adeleke