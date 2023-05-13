Group Faults Appointment of BPP DG, Demands Removal from Office

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

A public procurement advocacy group, Network for the Actualization of Social Growth and Viable Development (NEFGAD), has demanded the immediate resignation of the Director General of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Mr. Mamman Ahmadu over the alleged irregularity of his appointment.

He was given a 30-day ultimatum to resign or face further action.

In a letter to the BPP Director General signed by Perfect Igbe, the group said Ahmadu’s appointment did not follow due process and the law.

The letter dated May 2, 2023 read: “By virtue of Section 7 (1) of the Act, ‘There shall be for the Bureau, a Director–General who shall be appointed by the President, on the recommendation of the National Council after competitive selection.’

“(2)(c) ‘A person who possesses the relevant and adequate professional qualification and shall have been so qualified for a period of not less than 15 years.’

“Section 7 (3)(a) ‘The Director – General shall hold office for a term of 4 years in the first instance and may be re–appointed for a further term of 4 years and no more.’

“Sequel to your appointment, Sir, there exists to date no record of a National Council that was set up to perform the role of recommendation to the President regarding your appointment as the Director-General. This is a fundamental breach and one whose relevance cannot be over emphazied and as a result, your appointment as Director–General is void, illegal and contrary to the Provisions of the above-stated Act.

“On the strength of the relevant sections of the Public Procurement Act, 2007, as highlighted, we humbly request and make the following demands herein stated in this correspondence: “That, you vacate/resign from the position of Director General of the Bureau of Public Procurement.

“That, you cease, refrain, desist or restrain from parading or acting as the Director General of the Bureau of Public Procurement.

“That, the office of the Director General should be left vacant pending the setting up and constitution of a National Council which shall recommend to the President for the appointment of a Director General.”

The group threatened to take legal action if the DG does not resign within 30 days.