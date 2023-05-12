Supreme Court Adjourns Kanu’s Bail Appeal to September 14

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court, yesterday, adjourned hearing in the suit filed by the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, over the halting of his bail till September 14.



A five-member panel of Justices led by Justice John Okoro, in a short ruling, adjourned the suit to allow time for counsel to the federal government Mr Tijani Gadzali, SAN, respond to the appellant’s reply briefs.



Kanu’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, although pleaded with the apex court to at least hear one of the two motions presented on passionate grounds that Kanu’s health was fast deteriorating, the federal government through his counsel objected the plea.



Ozekhome, after the adjournment told reporters that the adjournment was due to the busy schedule of the Supreme Court and that all his pleas with the panel of Justices to get the hearing slated for a shortest possible date in May 2023 or early June failed due to the manner of cases brought to the apex court.



“I pleaded with the Supreme Court to give us the shortest possible date, this month or early next month but they reckoned that their calendar was pitiably full due to the manners of cases that are brought to the Supreme Court, which according to his research, happens to be the busy court in the world.

“My two motions were for Kanu’s bail or that he be transferred from the DSS custody to the Kuje correctional centre met with opposition from the federal government.



“I expressed my fear regarding Kanu’s state of health, which I described as life threatening. The court requires an individual to stand trial, not sit down trial, lie down trial or prostrate trial, which means that Kanu with his state of health cannot stand trial,” he said.



The apex court had granted leave to the federal government to file nine new grounds of appeal against the release of Kanu, and also granted leave to the federal government to include the nine new grounds as part of its amended Notice of Appeal dated October 28, 2022.



Ozekhome, had informed the court of his motions seeking bail of his client and another seeking his transfer to Kuje Correctional Center facility to get proper medical attention,citing his failing health at DSS custody. He also prayed for an accelerated hearing of the matter.

Speaking on the motion for transfer of Kanu out of the custody of the DSS, the Counsel to the federal government, prayed for an adjournment to file a counter affidavit, stating that he just took over the matter.



In opposition to Ozekhome’s requests, the lawyer to the federal government, Gadzali, argued that the DSS detention centre has adequate resources to attend to Kanu’s health needs.

After listening to the arguments, the panel advised Ozekhome to withdraw his applications to the pave way for a speedy hearing of the main suit.