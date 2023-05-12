SDGs: Experts Harp on Inclusiveness in Politics, Governance for Economic Devt

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Governments at all levels have been urged to operate an all-inclusive system of governance for the actualisation of the world Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Discussants at the 2023 international conference of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in Osun State emphasised the need to shun inequality and exclusion for peace and development in Nigeria.

Speaking on the theme: ‘Accelerating all-inclusive development: The Nigeria journey towards the achievement of sustainable development goals’, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, noted that everyone must join hands to move the country forward.

She spoke on the government’s efforts in transforming agriculture, climate, education, economy, health among others with the aid of technology and partnership with relevant stakeholders.

According to her, “At the national level, our office is working closely with the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government to integrate them with our several policies and plans.

“We have seven years left in achieving the goal, therefore, there is an urgent need to work together to get to the promise land.

“State actors must come on board, and non-state actors must come onboard too. Non-state actors must work with the state actors to ensure that all of us are working together for the development of Nigeria.”

In his submission, former Vice Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University, Professor Femi Mimiko, faulted the omission of politics and governance in the 17 SDGs.

Mimiko explained that the political process is very essential to the growth of any society, saying: “We do not need to wait for the SDGs to reform our governance and politics processes.”

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of OAU, Professor Simeon Bamire, in his welcome address, said the discussion was apt and relevant for Nigeria to get its rightful position in the committee of nations.

Banire, who stated that although Nigeria was unable to meet the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) 2015, added

that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 is another opportunity for the country to be transformed from being a developing country to a developed country.

Part of the highlights of the event was the presentation of awards to two outstanding Nigerians for their contributions-Executive Director of Awolowo Foundation, Dr. Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosunmu, and President, National Wheat Farmers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria, Princess Olushola Amushitan.

