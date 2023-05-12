FCTA Reiterates Commitment to Harmonising Overlapping Laws to Strengthen Ease of Doing Business

Fidelis David in Akure

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Musa Bello, yesterday, said the FCT Administration was determined to harmonise overlapping laws and regulations within various Secretariats, Departments and Agencies (SDAs) that were militating against the ease of doing business processes in the FCT.

Bello stated this at the opening of a two-day retreat on ‘Harmonisation of Revenue and Promotion of Ease of Doing Business in the Federal Capital Territory,’ organised by the Administration in collaboration with the FCT Internal Revenue Service, held in Akure, Ondo State.



The minister, represented by the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Olusade Adesola, explained that Abuja, being the mirror of the country, must be a model in the ease of doing business agenda of the administration that should be emulated.



“One of the biggest challenges we face is the need to harmonise revenue collection across the FCT. As you are aware, there are currently multiple agencies and departments responsible for collecting various types of taxes and fees from businesses and individuals. This has created confusion, duplication, and inefficiency, within the system.



“The FCT IRS was created to meet this challenge amongst others. However, despite its current efforts, we all must appreciate that there is a lot of room for improvement which I am sure this retreat will look into critically and recommend ways for advancement in this regard.



“By drawing from the experiences of similar agencies and other stakeholders from across Nigeria and cross-fertilising ideas this retreat will not only enable the FCT meet its projected targets but will also help in shoring up the revenue base of other sub-nationals across the country as well.



“It is imperative therefore that programmes such as this are sustained. And judging from the professional antecedents of the guest speakers, resource persons and other highly respected personalities at this convergence, I have no doubt that we shall make significance progress in collective revenue generation and business promotion drive,” he stressed.



According to him, the retreat brings together the broad spectrum of stakeholders to rub minds and exchange ideas on how best to ensure that FCTA attain the highest IGR generating sub-national status.



“As you all know, the uniqueness and dynamism of the FCT attracts people and businesses from all over the world. It is the seat of the Nigerian government, a budding centre of commerce and trade, and a hub for innovation and creativity.

“However, as with any growing and evolving city, there are challenges that we must address to ensure that the FCT remains competitive, efficient, and attractive to investors and entrepreneurs,” he added.



He emphasised that, “the FCT Administration has over the last few years embarked on some reform programmes to encourage the establishment and growth of Small and Medium Enterprises in the nation’s capital.

“Amongst them is the implementation of a digital platform for the issuance of permits, licenses, and approvals known as the FCT Business Portal, which will allow businesses and individuals to apply for and receive all necessary permits and licenses online, without the need for physical visits to government offices.”

In his welcome address, the Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, represented by the Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Wale Akinterinwa, said his administration understands the need to promote a more business-friendly environment, to attract investment, stimulate growth, and create job opportunities, charging all participants to take advantage of the retreat to engage in constructive discussions and seek innovative solutions and way-forward to the challenges face in revenue generation and business promotion in the FCT.