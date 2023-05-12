EFCC Trains Journalists on Investigative Journalism in Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, has organised a one-day training workshop on ‘effective reporting of economic and financial crimes’ for journalists in Sokoto State.

He said it is one of the modest efforts of the commission in building synergy and strengthen media understanding and appreciation of the work of the commission.

Bawa explained further that the workshop, which was held on Sama road at the EFCC zonal command conference hall in Sokoto, was a continuation of a series that began a few years ago.

Last year, four such workshops were organised at the headquarters, but the scope has been expanded to accommodate more journalists in the zonal commands of the commission.

Represented by the Assistant Commander of EFCC, who is also the Zonal Head of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States, Assistant Commander of EFCC (ACE) Aliyu Yunusa, the chairman stated that the workshop was to improve on economic and financial crimes reporting for journalists in Sokoto zonal command.

He enjoined journalists to dwell more on investigative journalism to expose the ill dealing of the corrupt public and private officials for the betterment of the

country.

Bawa noted that the roles of the media as the fourth estate of realm are undoubtedly remarkable.

According to him, “Let me tell you, all over the world, the media has always been the mirror and monitor of other arms of government for accountable governance and quality steward.”

He said without any doubt, “the economic and financial crimes remain a mortal threat to our individual and corporate progress.”

The EFCC boss maintained that “it is not only by being a victim of these crimes that we suffer losses,” saying the economic crimes affect Nigeria’s existence.

He also reiterated that it was a privilege to connect with the men and women who have been assisting in the fight against corruption in the zone using various platforms as channels to inform and educate the people about the work of the EFCC.

Bawa stated further that the media potential to inform and educate the people are crucial.

On his part, the commission National Public Relations Officer, Wilson Uwujaren, urged journalists to guide themselves with what will help them to do their jobs effectively.

He said an investigative journalist should recognise the source of his story as this is paramount to his job.

