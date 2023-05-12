DSS Launches Gender Mainstreaming Policy

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Department of State Security (DSS), yesterday, unveiled its gender mainstreaming policy, outlining a homegrown comprehensive framework for the integration of gender perspectives and inclusiveness in the agency’s policies, programmes and procedures.



A statement signed by its spokesman, Dr Peter Afunanya, stated that the policy was a key component of the agency’s commitment to promoting gender equality in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the national gender policy of the federal government.



It said the policy was launched at an epoch-making ceremony witnessed by the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, who served as the special guest of honour.



The Director-General of the DSS, Alhaji Yusuf Bichi, was represented by the Director of Administration, Mr Kabiru Sani, while other members of management and staff were also in attendance.

He noted that the policy was aimed at promoting gender equality and creating a work environment free of discrimination and bias.

“We recognise that gender mainstreaming is essential to achieving this goal and we are proud to launch this policy as a demonstration of our commitment to this cause, and enjoined all and sundry to embrace the new policy and ensure its full implementation at every level of decision making.



Tallen commended the service and particularly the DG for the initiative and called on other agencies to emulate the service.

“It is instructive to note that the DSS is one of the leading security agencies in Nigeria, promoting gender friendly policies,” she said.