Customs Generates over N3bn in 3 Months in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kwara state Command has said that, it had generated a total sum of over N3billion between January and March this year.

The state’s Controller of the NCS, Mr. Kehinde Dehinde who made the disclosure in Ilorin on Wednesday during a news conference on the activities of the command between January and March this year said that, “This surpasses the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of seizures made in the first quarter of last year 2022 with Twenty Five Million Six Hundred and Twenty Eight Thousand Five Hundred and Twenty Naira (N 25, 628, 520.00).”

He said that, “When I assumed office in January this year, I did not hide my intention to make remarkable impact both in Anti-smuggling activities and Revenue collection and I took both as my point of duty to reposition the Command to be more accountable, responsive and reliable.

“In order to achieve this, I fashioned out what I christened a creed, with the concept of policing our land borders and our other area of responsibilities (AoR) in line with international best practices and in accordance with all extant laws as enshrined in the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) Cap C45, LFN 2004 as amended.”

The Controller added that, “Despite that, unscrupulous elements remain hell bent in thwarting all measures put in place to improve Nigeria economy by engaging in smuggling activities.

“The Command also through its renewed strategies has continued to achieve increased blockage of revenue leakages and preventing the smuggling of prohibited imported items. The anti-smuggling measures put in place in the Command have yielded astronomical successes of 23 seizures of different items.”