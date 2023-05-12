Bauchi APC Youth Wing  Petitions Adamu, Accuses State Executive of Sabotage

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The youth wing of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bauchi State has accused members of the State Working Committee (SWC) of working against the party during the 2023 general election.

In a petition signed by Bauchi State APC Secretary, Mohammed Abdullahi and addressed to the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, a copy of which was made available to THISDAY yesterday, the youth wing of the party described as unfortunate situation that was unraveling in the state.

It said: “In Bauchi state, we believe that there were people who were supposed to either be physically on ground or at least be remotely or directly involved in protecting the interest of the party and those of its candidates during the elections, but alas, neither of these happened.

“They were not on ground, nor did they even remotely contributed to the conduct of the elections in the state, instead they were (in our opinion) busy working against the interest of the party and its candidates in the state.

“It has come to our notice and we saw shocking pictures of the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu and a group of people claiming to be stakeholders of our party in the state visiting the APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu.”

The Bauchi youth alleged that this group of people worked against the interest of the party including the state party chairman and other members of the Executive in the state, for which the National Executive of the party had a been approached to dissolve the State Exco and establish an interim committee to run the affairs of the party until a substantive Executive committee is elected.

It added: “We also have proof of one of them who removed our party’s branding from two vehicles sent for campaigns and donated the vehicles to a PDP Senatorial candidate in the state. We also have pictorial evidence to prove that some of them didn’t vote for the APC during the last elections.

“They all abandoned the party and her candidates during the elections. They were nowhere to be found when we went round the state to campaign, but today they are lobbying to be given a place in government.”

It stressed that anti-party activities are a crime to the party which should not be condoned especially and therefore urged the National leadership to take the matter with all the seriousness it deserves in order not to set a bad precedent.