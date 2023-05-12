Adeleke Preaches Peace, Says He Has Forgiven All Those Who Offended Him

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo.



Following the unanimous Supreme Court verdict that reaffirmed his election, Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has stated that he has forgiven all those who might have offended him during his struggle to assume the leadership of the state.



Adeleke, stated this while on a thank you visit to the Palace of Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olaonipekun (Larooye II) and Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal (Laminisa1) after the Supreme Court victory.



“I’m now a governor for all. For those who didn’t vote for me, I have no grudges against them. That’s the beauty of democracy. I have forgiven all those that offended me in our quest to serve our people.



“Even though some went overboard, engaged in an overbearing attitude and were destructive towards the cause we believed in. All those have now been left behind. The victory God granted us has overwhelmed whatever anybody might have done to me in the past. The goal now is how to move Osun forward.”

The governor further praised the two monarchs for playing a huge fatherly role in the governorship project by standing as a pillar of support for him and his family.



Adeleke, assured the monarchs in their different palaces that he would not disappoint the trust the people had reposed in him and would continue to strive to make Osun better than he met it with infrastructural development springing up across the state.

“They initially said most of the projects we embarked on when we started our administration was because of the 2023 general election, but interestingly, we’ve never stopped delivering on projects in the state so far.



“I want to assure our royal fathers and the good people of Osun that distraction is over. We will not disappoint you. We have the authority and power now, we will use it justly for the progress of this state and welfare of the people,” he added.

In his remarks, the Ataoja of Osogbo Oba Jimoh Olaonipekun said given the sound footing Adeleke had started his administration, he has given a clear signal of a departure from the past and a brilliant outcome of what to expect.



“You have started your administration brilliantly and I’m impressed with the steps you’re taking each day in the delivery of good governance for the people of our state. With my royal authority, I hereby endorse you for another term in office and a continuity of the government you’re heading in the state,” he added.

In his separate remark, the Governor’s royal father, Laminisa of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal offered praises to God for the eventual victory of Governor Adeleke and extended the appreciation of Ede people to all Osun and national stakeholders for their strong backing for Governor Adeleke.



The royal father who recalled the tough battle and enormous sacrifice of many loyalists and admirers of the Governor said for 12 years he was blacklisted at the state level as a PDP traditional ruler, thanking God for the final outcome and giving all the glory and adoration to God.



He however pledged that he would constantly be reminding the governor of the promises made to the people as he wants to be the father of a governor that will spend eight years in office in delivery of good governance.

The Governor was accompanied on the thank you tour by the Deputy Governor of the state, Prince Kola Adewusi; the Secretary to the State Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye; and other top party and government officials.