Sudan Wants RSF Classifiedas Terrorist Group

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Sudanese Government has called for the classification of the rebel group, Rapid Support Forces (RSF) which is currently in battle with the Sudanese Army, a terrorist group.

The government equally said it is yet to close the window on dialogue and re-admittance of the group back into government and dissolving it into the country’s Army.

The position of the Sudanese government was communicated on Wednesday in Abuja during a press conference by the country’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Mohamed Abdelmannan.

The envoy why decrying the numerous terrorist attack by the group, said the flagrant violation of the truce by the RSF stands condemnable, but reassured that Sudanese Government’s would employ strategic measures to ensure safety and protection of all foreign communities in the troubled country.

He said the country would honour its obligation under the international laws and Vienna conventions to protect all premises and staff of diplomatic missions.

He said: “The government of Sudan strongly condemns these terrorist and criminal attacks, and urges the international community, the UN, AU, Arab League, OIC, and human rights organisations to take similar actions.

“By designating the insurgent RSF as a terrorist organisation and holding them accountable before the national and international justice mechanism, for violation of the international and humanitarian law.

“In this regard, we reiterate the firm commitment of Sudan and its competent authorities to take all measures to guarantee safety and protection of all foreign communities, and diplomatic representation in Sudan.

“In accordance with its obligations and international law, as well as the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations of the year 1961.”

The envoy who lamented the trouble in the country having prolonged for five weeks, however said the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) was in control and had increasingly rounded the mutinied RSF, as outlaw militia.

On the allegation that the warring factions have failed to adhere to policy on truce and ceasefire, the envoy said Sudan government accepted and upheld the agreement, insisting that the RSF never observed the truce.

He described the RSF as para-military forces, adding that the forces was not professional and could be the basis they do not observe truces, but had rather looted unsuspecting civilians.

He said: “A responsible and professional army will observe truce for humanitarian opportunities for people to access help.”

He assured that: “Repair and rehabilitation of the damages will be carried out after ceasefire and after the war has stopped in the country, particularly the capital city of Khartoum needs to be rehabilitated.

“The civilians there need to be provided with medical assistance, because the RSF evacuated all the patients from the hospitals and took the place as a military place for treating their injuries.”

He mentioned that although moves were made to integrate the RSF into the SAF to bring about a unified army, such plans failed because of the refusal by the RSF to support the good cause.

He recalled that on April 15, conflict broke out across Sudan, mainly in the capital, Khartoum and the Darfur region, between rival factions of the country’s military government.

The fighting in the country began with attacks by the RSF on key government sites.

Airstrikes, artillery and heavy gunfire were reported across the country including the capital Khartoum.

As of April 15, both RSF leader Mohamed Dagalo and Sudan de facto leader Abdel Al- Burhan have claimed to be in control of key government sites, including the general military headquarters, the presidential palace, Khartoum International Airport, the Army chief’s official residence as well as the Sudan Tv headquarters.

Meanwhile, the envoy agreed that the ongoing crisis in the country may bring problems for the countries bordering Sudan, even as he admitted that intending pilgrims from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia may have to face some challenges as they may have to take a longer route to the Holy lands of Mecca and Medina.

He however expressed optimism that the war would soon be over and normalcy returned to Sudan.

Sudan Wants RSF Classified as Terrorist Group

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Sudanese Government has called for the classification of the rebel group, Rapid Support Forces (RSF) which is currently in battle with the Sudanese Army, a terrorist group.

The government equally said it is yet to close the window on dialogue and re-admittance of the group back into government and dissolving it into the country’s Army.

The position of the Sudanese government was communicated on Wednesday in Abuja during a press conference by the country’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Mohamed Abdelmannan.

The envoy why decrying the numerous terrorist attack by the group, said the flagrant violation of the truce by the RSF stands condemnable, but reassured that Sudanese Government’s would employ strategic measures to ensure safety and protection of all foreign communities in the troubled country.

He said the country would honour its obligation under the international laws and Vienna conventions to protect all premises and staff of diplomatic missions.

He said: “The government of Sudan strongly condemns these terrorist and criminal attacks, and urges the international community, the UN, AU, Arab League, OIC, and human rights organisations to take similar actions.

“By designating the insurgent RSF as a terrorist organisation and holding them accountable before the national and international justice mechanism, for violation of the international and humanitarian law.

“In this regard, we reiterate the firm commitment of Sudan and its competent authorities to take all measures to guarantee safety and protection of all foreign communities, and diplomatic representation in Sudan.

“In accordance with its obligations and international law, as well as the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations of the year 1961.”

The envoy who lamented the trouble in the country having prolonged for five weeks, however said the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) was in control and had increasingly rounded the mutinied RSF, as outlaw militia.

On the allegation that the warring factions have failed to adhere to policy on truce and ceasefire, the envoy said Sudan government accepted and upheld the agreement, insisting that the RSF never observed the truce.

He described the RSF as para-military forces, adding that the forces was not professional and could be the basis they do not observe truces, but had rather looted unsuspecting civilians.

He said: “A responsible and professional army will observe truce for humanitarian opportunities for people to access help.”

He assured that: “Repair and rehabilitation of the damages will be carried out after ceasefire and after the war has stopped in the country, particularly the capital city of Khartoum needs to be rehabilitated.

“The civilians there need to be provided with medical assistance, because the RSF evacuated all the patients from the hospitals and took the place as a military place for treating their injuries.”

He mentioned that although moves were made to integrate the RSF into the SAF to bring about a unified army, such plans failed because of the refusal by the RSF to support the good cause.

He recalled that on April 15, conflict broke out across Sudan, mainly in the capital, Khartoum and the Darfur region, between rival factions of the country’s military government.

The fighting in the country began with attacks by the RSF on key government sites.

Airstrikes, artillery and heavy gunfire were reported across the country including the capital Khartoum.

As of April 15, both RSF leader Mohamed Dagalo and Sudan de facto leader Abdel Al- Burhan have claimed to be in control of key government sites, including the general military headquarters, the presidential palace, Khartoum International Airport, the Army chief’s official residence as well as the Sudan Tv headquarters.

Meanwhile, the envoy agreed that the ongoing crisis in the country may bring problems for the countries bordering Sudan, even as he admitted that intending pilgrims from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia may have to face some challenges as they may have to take a longer route to the Holy lands of Mecca and Medina.

He however expressed optimism that the war would soon be over and normalcy returned to Sudan.