Opuiyo Wins N12m Grant in DAAYTA 2023 Tech Talent Award

Nosa Alekhuogie

Winner has emerged in the fifth edition of the Deji Alli ARM Young Talent Award (DAAYTA) programme, which held recently through a virtual pitch event.

Captain Natima Opuiyo of Natibo Technologies emerged as winner and received N12 million grant.

The programme was established in honor of ARM’s founding CEO, Deji Alli, to support young entrepreneurs with innovative and sustainable ideas capable of impacting society positively.

After a rigorous review of over 450 applications from start-up entrepreneurs across Nigeria, seven outstanding companies were selected to pitch their ideas. The selected startups were Cdial Limited, Moon Innovations, Natibo Technologies Nigeria Limited, Sakula Limited, StackJunior, Strich, Inc., and ThinkBikes Limited.

The finalists demonstrated the potential of their technology solutions to disrupt various industries. A panel of judges, comprising industry experts, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, tech enthusiasts, and seasoned professionals, evaluated the pitches and selected the winner.

The winner of DAAYTA 2023 received funding of ₦12 million over a period of one year for the purposes of developing a business plan, completing of an entrepreneurial education at the Pan Atlantic University’s Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) in Lagos, Nigeria, and five-month acceleration support for the development of their venture through a reputable entrepreneurial hub in Lagos.

The DAAYTA programme is a testament to ARM’s commitment to supporting startups and providing them access to new markets. The virtual event held on April 14, 2023, witnessed keen participation from entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts.

The CEO of ARM Group, Jumoke Ogundare, in her opening remarks, said: “We are thrilled with the level of innovation and creativity displayed by the finalists of DAAYTA 2023. The ideas presented were truly exceptional, and we are excited to see how these young entrepreneurs will continue to positively impact their communities and contribute to the growth of the Nigerian economy.”

The CEO congratulated all the finalists and the winner of DAAYTA 2023, stressing that one of the major purposes of the program was to encourage collaboration within the DAAYTA alumni network.