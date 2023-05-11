MARIAM BADMUS: GOOD NIGHT TO A GOOD WOMAN

The span of all mortals is short. On Sunday, 16th April 2023, the news of the Iyaloja’s ultimate end filtered out like a rumour. Although the social and the print media were awash with the dreadful news about her exit, many people including our humble selves could not believe it because we had interacted a day earlier. There was no sign of death locking around. Indeed her death was anything but shocking. But alas! It turned out to be true! We were very close friend of the Iyaloja, an attachment which grew from our admiration of her sterling leadership qualities, integrity, loyalty to her country and above all, as a woman leader. Her mobilizational skill was something else. Indeed, before we met and built the close relationship with Iyaloja a little over eight years ago, we already knew her from afar by her reputation, and also as an astute business woman, a consummate market leader, a woman of her words, a no-nonsense and effective leader, an uncompromising personality, elegant and exquisite in taste, visionary, sociable, a dealer in hope and a highly organized personality. Perhaps, it can now be said that she was one of the most revered and heroic women figures in our country. Chief (Mrs.) Oluwatoyin Mariam Badmus was a very distinguished and interesting woman who came, saw and conquered in a world full of pain. She left a trail of light which even the blind can see.

Iyaloja, a name which all of us normally called her because of the motherly roles she always played in our lives was truly a mother and friend. We remember the roles she played in the recent campaigns and struggles to get the Presidential candidate now President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu: the night journeys to villages in the FCT for consultations, the door- to- door sensitization trips where she amazed us with her leadership skills and above all her love for her country. Now that the dream of the Jagaban has come into reality, we wished that she had lived longer to see the new Nigeria and the promise of renewed hope which she had worked hard to entrench.

Mummy had never called us by name as she would always call us, “my friend, my daughter”. In every sense of the word, she was both mother and friend to us because when we needed a shoulder to lean on, she made hers available!

We thank her for opening our eyes to the true meaning of life, friendship and leadership. While she was alive, she worked with women from all walks of life and it is therefore not surprising that when it was time to elect the Iyaloja of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, she emerged without any opposition. It was a pleasure to have met and built a long-lasting relationship, and experienced amazing times. She showed humility and leadership. It is incredibly sad that she would not be there for us any longer. Iyaloja was a genius that was always so kind and generous.

Today, we are orphaned, heartbroken and short of words to explain how we feel because there would never be another Iyaloja like Chief Mariam Badmus.

May Allah rest your soul in ajinat firdousi. Ameen

Alhaja Risikatu Vanderpuije and Hajiya Rakia Bagnou,

Abuja