Imo State Govt Makes History as Osinbajo Flags Off Oguta Lake/ Orashi River Dredging Project

History will be made in Imo State today as the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is visiting the state to flag off the hypographic survey/dredging of sea route from Oguta Lake to the Atlantic Ocean.

The survey which is a precursor to the clearance of the entire route from Oguta Lake to Orashi River to Degema and the Atlantic ocean was initiated by Governor Hope Uzodimma to open up the economic corridor in the south-east and enhance maritime security in the Niger Delta region.

It would be executed under the partnership of the Nigerian Navy with the consortium of international companies, essentially a Private Public Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

In a statement by the Imo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba, the flag off ceremony would be done by Osinbajo.

According to him, dignitaries expected at the ceremony include the Chief of Defence Staff, General lucky Irabor; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal  Gambo and Minister of Trade  Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, and minister of Transport, Mr. Mu’azu Sambo.

Emelumba, said the ceremony which would hold at Oguta Naval base by 12 Noon on Thursday, May 11,2023, is a culmination of efforts by Uzodimma to reinvigorate the economy of the state and the South-east.

He also said the dredging would aid security agencies in the discharge of their duties, especially in checking illegal oil bunkering and oil theft.

The commissioner said with the granting of approval by the federal government for the commencement of the dredging, both the federal and state governments would have a new lease of life in enhanced revenue and improved security.

He therefore commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Navy for the positive roles they played to make the project a reality.

