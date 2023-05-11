El-Rufai: Banditry in N’West Threat to Rural Communities’ Economy

John Shiklam in Kaduna



Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has said the activities of bandits and terrorists were threatening the economy of rural communities in the North-west.

Addressing a quarterly security meeting of State Directors of the Department of State Services (DSS) in the North West yesterday in Kaduna, the governor said bandits had openly tried to crush the rural economy by attacking farmers on their farms and in their homes, and that the criminals were a threat to both rural and urban communities.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, lamented that in many states in the north, the criminals continued to menace some highways.

“Many northern states – not least our states in the Northwest – are confronting a unique set of security challenges. Criminal activities by bandits have threatened both rural and urban communities.

“Bandits have openly tried to crush the rural economy by attacking farmers in their fields, and in their homes. In many states, these criminals continue to menace some highways,” the governor said.

He however, said the synergy between the DSS, other security agencies and the state government, has yielded positive results in the fight against the criminals.

“Here in Kaduna State, especially over the last 18 months, we welcomed the intensification of ground and air action against the bandits, and we are most grateful to the federal security agencies for these operations and the successes recorded,” the governor said.

According to him, “Hundreds of bandits have been neutralised and numerous camps destroyed.”

El-Rufai said the achievements recorded in the fight against the criminals, were largely a result of the close cooperation and support built between the state government and the DSS.

He recalled that, “During the last quarterly session of State Directors of Security held here nearly two years ago, we highlighted the importance of collaboration in the framework of security management.

“That importance has not diminished. If anything, it is even more pertinent as we seek to amplify our localised successes across the Northwest.

“While we commend the unprecedented levels of collaboration over the common challenge of rural banditry and terrorism, one fact stands out clearly: the fight against banditry and terrorism in our states, has become even more condensed into one fight.

“Crucially, we must continue to strive for superior knowledge in these efforts to achieve greater precision, improved coherence between commands, reduced risk and enhanced responsiveness.”