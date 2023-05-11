Buhari Rejoices with Awujale at 89

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the Awùjale of Ijebu Kingdom in Ogun State, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, as he marks his 89th birthday.

The president described the traditional leader as one of the most remarkable personalities in Nigeria.

In a message issued yesterday, by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, Buhari praised the qualities of the Ijebu traditional ruler for his dedication to the welfare of his people and the country at large.

“Your dedication to the welfare of your subjects and our country and its people is highly appreciated. Your vision, warmth and commitment to your friends is incomparable. I’m very proud of my relationship with Your Majesty. May you continue to lead a long and healthy life,” he added.

Buhari prayed to Allah to give the Awujale the strength and health to reach all his goals, urging him to continue making his numerous efforts for our nation’s progress.