UNIABUJA Appoints Youngest Professor of Law DVC

Nigeria’s youngest Professor of Law, Aisha Sani Maikudi, has been appointed the Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC) in charge of academics at the University of Abuja.

She was born on 31st January 1983 and obtained her LLB from the University of Reading in 2004 and LLM from the London School of Economics & Political Science in 2005, and later bagged a PhD in International Law in 2015, from the University of Abuja.

The Governing Council of the institution made the approval alongside that of the Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Administration, Prof. Philip Uso Afaha.

In a statement issued by the acting director in charge of public relations, Dr. Habib Yakoob, the Council gave this approval at its 96th regular meeting held on Thursday 4th and Friday 5th May 2023.

A statement by the Registrar, Mallam Yahya I. Mohammed, stated that the Council’s approval followed the selection of the two deputy vice-chancellors at the 78th Extra-ordinary meeting of Senate held on Wednesday 22nd March 2023, in accordance with the provision of the University of Abuja Act.

Mohammed said the appointment which took effect from 5th May 2023 was for a period of 2 (two) years in the first instance.

“Maikudi joined the service of the University of Abuja on 4th September 2008 as Lecturer II rising to the rank of professor in 2022.

“A professor of International Law, Maikudi became the first female Deputy Dean, Faculty of Law, in 2018, and later the pioneer director, University of Abuja International Centre in 2019. She is also the youngest professor of Law in Nigeria and the only female professor from the Northwest. “Maikudi has attended several National and International conferences in the UK, US, South Africa, Germany, Italy, and Egypt.

“She is a member of several professional bodies including the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Nigerian Law Teachers Association (NLTA), and International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA).”

On the other hand, Philip Uso Afaha, was born on 8th December 1972 and obtained his BA and MA from the University of Uyo in 1995 and 2004, respectively and later bagged a PhD in History in 2011 from University of Abuja.

Afaha joined the services of the University of Abuja in January 2013 in the Department of History and Diplomatic Studies as a senior lecturer, rising to the rank of professor.

“A consummate public speaker and administrator, he had a stint as Branch Manager of UACN Plc Uyo from 1997 to 2000. He also served as an Intern with the National Democratic Institute of International Affairs (NDI), Abuja in 2004, and was later appointed Personal Assistant to Senator Uche Chukwumerije at the National Assembly, Abuja between 2005 and 2007,” the statement added.