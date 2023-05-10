UCL: De Bruyne Stunner Earns City Draw at Madrid

Kevin de Bruyne’s screamer earned Manchester City a Champions League 1-1 semi-final first-leg draw at Real Madrid to keep their dream of a Treble on track.

City know any win next Wednesday at home against Madrid will send them to only their second Champions League final, against either Inter Milan or AC Milan.

Pep Guardiola’s side dominated the early stages at a nervy Bernabeu, with Thibaut Courtois denying De Bruyne, Rodri and Erling Haaland twice.

But Vinicius Jr scored with Real’s only chance of the first half, a 25-yard thunderbolt which flew past Ederson following a brilliant run by Eduardo Camavinga.

As Real began to dominate the second half, City found a way back with De Bruyne fizzing a shot from a similar distance into the bottom corner.

Karim Benzema almost gave Real, looking to extend their record tally to 15th European crowns, the lead again but his header was well saved by Ederson.

City are now unbeaten in 21 games in all competitions, a run which includes 17 wins. Seven more victories and they get the Treble.