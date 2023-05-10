TETFund Donates Textbooks to Public Tertiary Institutions

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

About 2,253 textbooks of 12 titles, sponsored by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), have been distributed to federal and state colleges of education in the country.

The books were written by scholars of the Nigerian Academy of Education (NAE).

Speaking at the distribution during the 25th Conference of the NAE in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, said the fund would continue to support the production of vital textbooks for use in public tertiary institutions.

Echono also states that TETFund would sustain the partnership with the NAE, describing the academy as the mother of all academics in the country whose members have been at the forefront of pursuing the dissemination and spread of knowledge and development of skills in children.

‘’Books are the bedrock of all learning whether in digital or hard format, books play a very important role as reference materials for scholars, students and all who seek knowledge,” he said.

Also speaking, Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Colleges of Education, Prof. Paulinus Okwelle, while appreciating TETFund for the books, called for the inclusion of Private colleges of education as beneficiaries to improve their libraries.

In his remark, the chairman of the Committee of Provost Colleges of Education, Prof. Farouk Haruna, urged TETFund to support Nigerian scholars’ local production of textbooks.

The President of the NAE, Prof. Kabiru Isyaku, said the group serves as a forum for Nigerian educationists at the highest level, whose opinion on education commands professional authority and respect.