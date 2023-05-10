Stakeholders Task Incoming Govt, N’ Assembly on National Security





Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Stakeholders in the security sector yesterday called on the incoming administration and the National Assembly to commit to national security imperatives.

At the 39th Etim Inyang Lecture and Award ceremony held in Abuja, many speakers were agreed that containing the security challenges confronting the nation was a matter of urgent national importance.

Speaking at the lecture organised by the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) in collaboration with the Nigerian Police, the Guest Lecturer, Comrade Yinka Folarin, called on the incoming administration to commit to the business of peace and security of the nation.

“I like to use this occasion to call on our political leaders and other influencers to be more committed to the business of security and peace.

“Sustainable security and peace are the major ingredients for sustainable development and socio-economic growth. Our incoming National Assemblwy and other stakeholders should please consider increment in police funding”, he said.

He recalled that the late Inspector General of Police, Etim Inyang, who served between 1984 and 1986, once said the police could not work well without community support.

In his remarks, Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingiyadi, said the 39th Etim Inyang lecture anniversary organised to honour the founder of PCRC, Etim Inyang, was a means of appreciating police contributions to safety of lives and property, good governance and improved living standard in Nigeria.

“This event is therefore, highly commendable and reassures everyone here present including serving officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, that their commitment and contributions towards tackling crimes and criminalities will not go unrewarded,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, who was represented by Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Oyeyemi Oyediran, “thanked PCRC for what they are doing for Nigerian Police and Nigerians in general”.

The IG urged the committee to redouble its efforts because “there is an improvement from what PCRC used to be and what it is now” and pledged to support all the projects of the committee.

In his remarks, the National Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Mogaji Olaniyan, said he was lucky to be leading the PCRC at the celebration of its 39th anniversary.

“We now have a permanent site. It was allocated 15 years ago and we were unable to occupy it. That is our birthday cake. We now occupy our permanent site”, he said.

He said the security of the nation was of great importance as the nation approached the inauguration of the next democratic government.

He expressed the determination of the PCRC to continue to improve the relationship between the community and the police and other security stakeholders.