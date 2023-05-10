SON Intensifies Effort against Substandard Products

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has introduced a technology solution known as Product Authentication Mark (PAM), aimed at curbing the influx of substandard products into the Nigerian market.

Speaking at a sensitisation meeting with stakeholders in Port Harcourt, the Director General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, explained that the essence of the technology was to ensure that all imported and manufactured products meet requirements of the relevant standards, thereby promoting public safety, improve the lives and security of citizens and also protect Nigerian industries.

He described PAM as a digital technology to complement SON’s conformity assessment and manufacturers’ conformity assessment in furtherance of the fight against substandard and counterfeit products in Nigeria.

The DG noted that despite efforts of the organisation, substandard products were still being imported and distributed throughout the country through smuggling and use of SON stickers on non-certified products.

Salim said: “To curb this disturbing occurrences in the country, the organisation had developed a product authentication mark to facilitate the verification of the source and quality of the products in the Nigerian market.

“Specifically, the benefits of PAM include protection of genuine importers and manufacturers from faking and counterfeiting of their certified products, promotion of a level playing field in the market for both imported and locally manufactured products certified by SON, provision of assurance to consumers on products and guaranteed value for money, and assurance of effective removal of non-compliant products in the market.”

He further stressed that technology places the power to detect and reject substandard goods in the market in the hands of the consumers by scanning the code with their smartphones or sending a text message to 281.

Salim, appreciated the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment for supporting the initiative and called on stakeholders in the sector to accept the technology and support it to be successful.

In a lecture, the Director, Products Certification of SON, Mr. Shaibu Onucheyo, explained that when consumers go to the market to buy products, they should scan the code on the product or send a text message for confirmation.

He emphasised that it was a must for producers to get the PAM sticker to identify that their product was certified and mandatory for all importers.

On his part, Chairman of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Rivers and Bayelsa States Branch, Vincent Okuku commended SON for coming up with the technology to safeguard local manufacturers in the country.

He said influx of fake and substandard products in the market have adversely affected manufacturers in the state.

Also speaking, the chairman of Port Harcourt Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, PHACCIMA, Mike Elechi, lauded SON for the initiative and called for more prosecution of importers and producers of substandard products in the country.