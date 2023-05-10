  • Wednesday, 10th May, 2023

SDG: Foundation Steps up Action, to Empowers 2000 Lagos Students

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Faith Iyowuna Ikekhide Foundation (FIIF) has said it would be empowering about 2000 students in Lagos State as part of actions towards realising the  Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the state and country.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Lagos, at a press conference on the Foundation’s forthcoming Lagos Children Empowerment Conference, the president of the foundation, Faith Ikekhide, explained that the gesture was informed by the need to address training and mentorship gaps in the nation’s educational system.

Ikekhide, stated that there was the urgent need for the system to invest more on initiatives that would enable youngsters discover their talents early enough, adding that this responsibility was a clarion call to everyone.

 She stressed that the conference, with theme, “Destiny Discovery,” was aimed at achieving sustainable development and part of the  foundation’s Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) programme towards speedy achievement of SDG (4) on quality education.

She explained that the programme taking place in Lagos, this Thursday, would be anchored on two sessions of vocational and mentorship empowerment.

“This conference is a channel through which we give back to the society by investing in the spiritual, educational, vocational and social development of at least 2,000 from 12.

“Lagos State Government schools and seven private schools in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State,” she said.

The Chairman of FIIF, Dr. Andy  Ikekhide  also said a line-up of notable and respected resource persons from across different fields would be on ground to  engage the attendees on a life-changing discussion and mentorship.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.