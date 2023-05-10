SDG: Foundation Steps up Action, to Empowers 2000 Lagos Students

Omolabake Fasogbon



The Faith Iyowuna Ikekhide Foundation (FIIF) has said it would be empowering about 2000 students in Lagos State as part of actions towards realising the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the state and country.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Lagos, at a press conference on the Foundation’s forthcoming Lagos Children Empowerment Conference, the president of the foundation, Faith Ikekhide, explained that the gesture was informed by the need to address training and mentorship gaps in the nation’s educational system.

Ikekhide, stated that there was the urgent need for the system to invest more on initiatives that would enable youngsters discover their talents early enough, adding that this responsibility was a clarion call to everyone.

She stressed that the conference, with theme, “Destiny Discovery,” was aimed at achieving sustainable development and part of the foundation’s Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) programme towards speedy achievement of SDG (4) on quality education.

She explained that the programme taking place in Lagos, this Thursday, would be anchored on two sessions of vocational and mentorship empowerment.

“This conference is a channel through which we give back to the society by investing in the spiritual, educational, vocational and social development of at least 2,000 from 12.

“Lagos State Government schools and seven private schools in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State,” she said.

The Chairman of FIIF, Dr. Andy Ikekhide also said a line-up of notable and respected resource persons from across different fields would be on ground to engage the attendees on a life-changing discussion and mentorship.