  • Wednesday, 10th May, 2023

Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting

Nigeria | 17 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja. 

Osinbajo is standing in for President Muhammadu Buhari who is away to London, the United Kingdom.

The meeting commenced with the opening prayers said by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isah Pantami, and his Special Duties counterpart, Senator George Akume.

Those attending the council meeting include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the President’s Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr (Mrs) Folasade Yemi-Esan.

Also present are some ministers and presidential aides.

Details later…

Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja. 

Osinbajo is standing in for President Muhammadu Buhari who is away to London, the United Kingdom.

The meeting commenced with the opening prayers said by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isah Pantami, and his Special Duties counterpart, Senator George Akume.

Those attending the council meeting include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the President’s Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr (Mrs) Folasade Yemi-Esan.

Also present are some ministers and presidential aides.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.