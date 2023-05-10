Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

Osinbajo is standing in for President Muhammadu Buhari who is away to London, the United Kingdom.

The meeting commenced with the opening prayers said by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isah Pantami, and his Special Duties counterpart, Senator George Akume.

Those attending the council meeting include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the President’s Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr (Mrs) Folasade Yemi-Esan.

Also present are some ministers and presidential aides.

Details later…

