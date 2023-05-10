NGF Holds Induction Courses for 17 Incoming Governors





•Mayor of New York, two American governors to attend

•PDP governors’ forum welcomes party’s governors-elect, to honour past chairmen

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) yesterday, disclosed plan to host its third induction for governors from Monday May 15 to May 19th, 2023, for 17 incoming governors.

This was just as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum (GF) yesterday, also said it was organising a reception for its governors and send forth for past PDP-GF Chairmen. The event is scheduled for 1pm, Thursday, May 11, 2023 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

On its part, the NGF also said the induction would be attended by the current Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams and two former American Governors, Terry McAuliffe of the State of Virginia and O’Malley Martin Joseph of Maryland, would be gracing the occasion.

In a statement, the Director, Media and Public Affairs, NGF Secretariat, Abdulrazaque Barkindo, stated that the induction programme for incoming and returning governors was the NGF’s flagship program where the incoming governors are supported with special tools to usher them into office in a seamless manner and to assist them move away from campaigns to governance.

The statement noted that, “Traditionally, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Nigeria Armed Forces is invited to give the keynote address to the gathering of Governors including those that are already out of office.”

It pointed out that the occasion accords the governors opportunity to share experiences and compare notes to further strengthen service delivery to the Nigerian people at the sub-national level.

The Director of Media said this year, “the programme is holding at the Banquet Hall of the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja, with President Muhammadu Buhari as the Special Guest of Honor. It commences at 8am.”

He added that “Speakers are invited from all over the world from among heads of governments, members of the diplomatic corps, captains of industry and other categories of guests who have accomplished and distinguished history of service to their people to inspire the Governors to hit the ground running.”

According to the NGF, “Perusing their performance resume, O’Malley became renown for reducing crime while McAuliffe focused on healthcare provision and education.

“Eric Adams, the Mayor of New York City, which, if it were a country would have the ninth-largest gross metropolitan product (GMP) of $1.66 trillion, is visiting Africa for the first time, is known to have applied digital methods to fight crime in NYC.

“Also expected to speak at the NGF induction is Prof. Peter Anyang Nyongo, Governor of the Kisumu County in Kenya, who transformed Kenya’s hospital fund to a national health insurance fund, reduced poverty and brought Kisumu County to compete in poverty reduction, education and infrastructure with modern cities around the globe.”

Also invited to the NGF induction are, Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair; Mr. Jean Pierre Elong Mbassi, the Secretary General of United Cities and Local Governments of Africa and President William Ruto of Kenya.

In addition, “Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organisation; Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations and Dr. Akinwumi Adeshina of the African Development Bank, bring their experiences to bear on the occasion.

“Another compelling engagement would include a topic on recruiting your team, vetting, ethics, staffing the Governor’s office and identifying critical skills and capacity, which will be led by Governor El-Rufai as the lead speaker.”

The NGF further said there would also be rich conversations on managing expectations and “powering the bureaucracy to accomplish your agenda and balancing political appointees versus the civil service, among many other critical governance toolkits.”

PDP Governors’ Forum Welcomes Governors-Elect, Honours Past Chairmen

Meanwhile, the PDP Governors’ Forum yesterday said it was organising a reception for its governors-elect as well as send forth for its past chairmen.

The event is scheduled to hold at 1pm on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

In a statement by the Director General of the forum, Cyril Maduabum, said the governors-elect being received into the forum are: Umo Bassey Eno, Akwa Ibom and Peter Ndubusi Mbah of Enugu State

Others are Agbu Kefas, Taraba State; Ameopusenibo Siminalayi Fubara, Rivers State; Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State; Dauda Lawal, Zamfara State and Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State

Also, the forum said that it would be welcoming three re-elected Governors, namely, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State; Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, and Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State.

Furthermore, the forum said it would use the opportunity to formally send forth past Chairmen of the Forum, namely Segun Mimiko, Ayodele Fayose, Ibrahim Dankwambo and Seriake Dickson.

Also all outgoing PDP Governors: Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State (Chairman); Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State (Vice Chairman); Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State; Samuel Ortom of Benue State; Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; and Darius Dickson Ishaku of Taraba State, would also be honoured during the ceremony for all their services to the Forum.

“The event will feature a discussion on ‘Good Governance at the Sub-National level: Issues, Perspectives, Expectations and Outcomes,’ which will lay out the challenges facing governance at the sub-national level and possible solutions and is to be presented by Dr. Muda Yusuf, a renowned economist, as Guest Speaker.

“It is expected to be a star-studded event as invitations have been extended to the Acting PDP National Chairman, Alhaji Umar Iliya Damagum and Members of the PDP National Working Committee, 2003 PDP presidential candidate and Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and Namadi Sambo, Former Vice President, Former PDP Governors, Current and Former PDP Presiding/Principal Officers of the National Assembly, Party Leaders, Stakeholders, friends and well-wishers.”