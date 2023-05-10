INEC Decries Blackmail over APGA Leadership Crisis

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has decried attempts by some groups and organisations to blackmail and malign it and its officials over the leadership crisis rocking the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in a statement, yesterday, said the attention of the commission had been drawn to posters and statements being circulated by an amorphous group accusing the Commission of refusal to obey the judgement of the Supreme Court purportedly recognising one Chief Edozie Njoku “as the authentic National Chairman of APGA.”

He noted that the commission viewed the circulation of the posters and statements as cheap blackmail aimed at hoodwinking those not abreast of the details of the case.

Okoye stressed that the issues in question were about facts, the law and due process not amenable to hysteria and appeal to sentiments, adding that it was noteworthy that the suit in question started from the Jigawa State High Court, initiated by one Rabiu Aliyu against Chief Jude Okeke and three others.

He explained that Njoku was not a party to the suit, adding that one of the reliefs sought was a “Declaration that the national officers of APGA, including the plaintiff, who were elected at its national convention held in Owerri, Imo State on 31st May 2019, shall remain in office and discharge their respective duties for a term of four years commencing from 31st May 2021.

“On 30th June 2021, the Jigawa State High Court in suit No: JDU/022/2021 entered judgement in favour of the said Alhaji Rabiu Garba Aliyu. On appeal, the Court of Appeal described the suit as an abuse of court process.

“Consequently, the entire proceedings of the Jigawa State High Court in suit No. JDU/022/2021, delivered by Musa Ubale J on 30th June 2021 and the judgement delivered there on are accordingly set aside.”

The Supreme Court in its judgement of 14th October 2021 affirmed the decision of the Court of Appeal.

The National Commissioner pointed out that on 27th January 2023, Njoku, who was never a party to any of the suits and the processes filed in the various courts approached the Supreme Court of Nigeria as an interested person/applicant and filed a Motion on Notice seeking for an order of the Court to correct “typographical errors and accidental slip” in the lead judgement of the Supreme Court.