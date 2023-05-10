Inauguration: Students Raise the Alarm over Plan to Disrupt Ogun Event





James Sowole in Abeokuta

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Joint Campus Committee (JCC) and the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOS), yesterday raised the alarm that there are plans by some youths and students, to disrupt the May 29, inauguration programme in Ogun State.

The alarm, was raised by the two students bodies, in a statement jointly signed by Chairman NANS Ogun JCC, Damilola Simeon, and NAOSS National President, Ogunrombi Oluwagbemileke.

The students bodies alleged that the plan of disruption, was being made, by some students, parading themselves as the leadership of NANS.

They alleged that it is important that they raises the alarm so that the authorities could take note and take appropriate action.

The two students’ bodies, also exonerated the Special Assistant to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Students Affairs, Azeez Adeyemi from the attack on May 7, 2023.

The students leaders said: “We have been informed reliably that these people have been paid heavily by some politicians in the opposition party to disrupt the peace of the state and stampede the inauguration process later in this month.

“Noting that they would need an association under which they can carry out their shenanigans, they have resorted to using the name of NANS and NAOSS to flag their protest to this end. These intended actions are considered demeaning and discrediting for the integrity of NANS and NAOSS.

“As radical organisations that these student bodies are known for, the right to protest are highly respected and supported by the leadership of the association. But this right must be exercised in good conscience. Should they want to embark on their ignoble actions, they should do away with the name of NANS and NAOSS and answer their respective names.

“In addition, we are imploring our members to stay away from plots by these political stooges who are pretending to be activists but attempting to spoil the good image of the association. NANS and NAOSS remain ideologically organised pressure groups that would not be tools in the hands of politicians in the state.

“Finally, we are calling on all security agencies in the state, particularly the State Security Service (SSS) and Nigerian Police Force (NPF) to take this statement very serious as a security alert to investigate the issues raised above to maintain law and order in the state particularly knowing so well that this action is planned by Falola Ahmed Stainless who is notorious for political vendetta and cultism affiliations.”