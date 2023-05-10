FG Directs Uploading of Nigeria’s Visa Policies on Websites

Michael Olugbode in Abuja



The federal government has directed the management of the Ministry of Interior and agencies within the ministry to upload Nigeria’s visa policies on their websites.

The directive was given yesterday, by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, while unveiling the revised edition of 2022 Handbook on Expatriate Quota Administration in Nigeria.

He ordered the management of the ministry and the Nigeria Immigration Service to immediately upload the Nigeria visa policy on the portal of their websites for easy access across the globe.

Aregbosola reiterated that the necessity for the review of the handbook was hinged on need for the policy to align with current reality in technology and acceptable norms in the conduct of business world over.

He revealed that the ministry had issued 13,829 expatriate quota permit and 1,161 business permits in the period under review.

The Minister noted that the revised handbook would put an end to the rot in expatriate quota administration in Nigeria, while stating that the 2004 edition lacked standard.

According to hi, the revised edition prepared by stakeholders robustly addresses the noted inadequacies.

The Minister assured stakeholders that the 2022 revised handbook on expatriate quota administration, “contains adequate rules and regulations to prevent abuses from foreigners and locals in the business permit process.

“This will in turn enhance the ‘ease of doing business’ presidential directive and improve the country’s economy as enunciated in the policy thrust of President Muhammadu Buhari administration.”

In his welcome address the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, said the Ministry of Interior was responsible for the administration and technical enforcement of Nigeria Immigration Act, 2015 and Immigration Regulations, 2017, as it relates to the establishment of business in Nigeria, either wholly foreign owned or joint venture companies and the employment of expatriates as well as training of Nigerians on essential skills.

The Permanent Secretary commended stakeholders involved in the production of the revised handbook.

Dignitaries at the event included representatives of the Permanent Secretaries to Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Mines and Steel and other stakeholders in the expatriate quota administration.