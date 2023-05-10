FCT Minister Orders Reopening of Garki International Market 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The FCT Minister, Mohammad Musa Bello, Wednesday ordered the reopening of Garki International Market, six days after it was shut over poor sanitation.

FCT Administration officials led by the Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, certified and reopened the market after a painstaking inspection of its sanitary conditions.

Attah expressed satisfaction with the management and traders of the market for swinging into action to ensure the restoration of the sanity of the market.

He warned the traders that the administration would not hesitate to seal off the market again if the management and traders failed to maintain the standard of environmental cleanliness.

“Garki international Market had been sealed for five days by the gallant team of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), who actually got a court verdict to close the market, occasioned by the extreme and provocative nature of poor sanitary in the market.

“When we came in here yesterday we discovered that the work done was not very impressive and the director of AEPB went back with his team, held a high powered meeting with Abuja Markets Management Limited (AMML), and the team of the market association.

“This morning, work resumed at optimal capacity. What we are seeing now is very encouraging, and that is the reason why the Minister of FCT, Malami Muhammad Musa Bello, has given approval and directed that the Garki International Market be reopened immediately for commencement of trading activities,” Atrah said.

He, however, warned that the market would be sealed again if it is allowed to degenerate.

Also speaking, the Director, AEPB, Braimah Osilama, warned the management of markets across the FCT to ensure their premises are always in clean conditions to avoid facing similar unpleasant action.

“The market now is in fit and proper condition for business, so following the directive of the minister, we have reopened the market. I also warn that we will continue to monitor the market as we do all markets in the FCT, all plazas, all schools, to make sure that they are safe for residents and all who come to do business, so the market is now opened, and is maintained just like the SSA said in the condition that is in now,” Osilama said.

The Manager, Garki International Market, Tolani Orfulue, promised to keep the market clean for business, the traders as well as the shoppers.