  • Wednesday, 10th May, 2023

EKSU VC Explains Why University Will Now Hold Convocation Twice Yearly

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Vice Chancellor of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado Ekiti, Prof. Edward Olanipekun, has explained the reason why the university would now hold convocation twice in a year.

The vice chancellor, who spoke during the recent 27th convocation of the university held in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital, said the move was to ensure that every obstacle that could cause delay in issuance of certificates immediately after graduation were addressed.

According to Olanipekun, “law graduates cannot go to law school without their certificates, the medical doctors cannot obtain their licences to practice their professions without certificates.

“And there are points in time when people would want to use their certificates for one thing or the other immediately after graduation.

“Apart from this, it is not a new thing, in some universities in Europe, convocation holds throughout the year and some do it every month, graduands would just fix a date that would be convenient for them and go for it.”

Speaking further, the vice chancellor said: “Gone are the days when years after graduation, our alumni would begin to run helter skelter without their certificates, we have now put in place mechanism that would ensure that every obstacle that can cause delay in issuance of certificates immediately after graduation are addressed and we are already achieving it.

“So, I want to assure the chairman of council, Prof. Akin Oyebode that the university management will do the needful to facilitate the process for successful convocation twice a year and ensure that their certificates henceforth are released as at when due without hindrance.”

