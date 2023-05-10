CCB Warns Elected Politicians against Providing Wrong Information on their Form CCB1

Laleye Dipo in Minna



The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has warned elected politicians against providing wrong information while filling their Code of Conduct forms, saying such could attract severe punishment.

The National Chairman of the Bureau, Prof. Mohammed Isah, gave the warning in Suleja, Niger State, while presenting the form CCB1 to elected officials from Niger state.

Isah, also told the elected politicians not to default in the declaration of their assets as such would be met with severe sanctions.

Represented by the Federal Commissioner in Charge of the North Central Zone, Prof. Juwayiwa Badamosuiyi, the National Chairman reminded the elected politicians that it was mandatory for them to fill in the form CCB1 before they are sworn in to their various offices saying, “the importance of form CCB1 cannot be over emphasised.”

The Chairman appreciated the efforts of the clark of the Niger State House of Assembly for ensuring that members complied by filling the form CCB1 at the beginning and end of their tenures.

In an address, the Director, Niger State Office of the Bureau, Mrs. Deborah Charles, also reminded the elected politicians that, “failure to declare assets is liable to removal from office and prosecution.”

Charles, also told them that as public officers they cannot engage in private business and therefore advised those of them with such organisations to appoint people to run their businesses to avoid the law catching up with them, saying also that they should not file wrong information about their properties.

Speaking on behalf of the elected officials, the Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly Alhaji Abdullahi Bawa Wuse, appreciated the CCB for inculcating in them acts that will enable democracy to flourish in the country.