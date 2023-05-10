Army to Partner Other Security Agencies in Fighting Terrorists

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The General Officer Comman-ding (GOC), 8 Division of Nigerian Army Sokoto, Major General Godwin Mutkut, has solicited for increased inter-agencies synergy in order to achieve successes in the fight against terrorists in North-west Nigeria.

Mutkut made the call yesterday when he inaugurated middle cadre training for military officers in the division and representatives of other sister agencies in Sokoto.

He said that the exercise would bring enduring working relationship between military and other agencies working to combat security challenges bedeviling the region.

The GOC noted that the training is aimed at improving skills in middle cadre officers for efficient operations, stressing that the nation is facing divers security challenges that would require collective strategy and planning among security men.

According to him, participants were drawn from the North-western states as there area of responsibilities.

He said: ‘’Essence of inviting sister security agencies was to bridge the gaps and promote understandings to facilitate harmonious working relationship.

‘’It was based on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya’s motives to ensure effective services, participants shall to take interests of all areas of lectures, ensure adequate use of the ideas and knowledge.’’

Mutkut explained that the exercise was to meet the COAS’s vision for the personnel in the country.

He said: ‘’The exercise is to have a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria.”

According to the GOC, the exercise is packaged to enable the sharing of operational experiences among officers of the military and sister agencies for professional competence.

“This will address the prevailing security challenges in Nigeria, as well as strengthen inter agencies cooperation and synergy,” he said.

He explained that the exercise was designed to feature interaction between participants that would ensure understand, share knowledge of experience and ways to provide solutions to strengthen operations.

He further commended the COAS and Army Headquarters for deploying resource persons and urged participants to live up to the expectations.

THISDAY reported that participants included the Department of State Security (DSS), the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Nigerian Police.