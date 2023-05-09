YEDI: Prioritising High-risk Groups Necessary to Combat Nigeria’s Malaria Burden

Oluchi Chibuzor



With the World Malaria Report of 2022, that showed that Nigeria had the highest global malaria burden at 26.6 per cent and deaths at 31.3 per cent, the Youth Development and Empowerment Initiative (YEDI) has called for the need to prioritise high-risk groups across the country.

This according to them would require the implementation of preventive measures and more awareness creation on the need for citizens to continue using Long-lasting Insecticidal Net (LLIN).

Speaking at an outreach programme organised by YEDI in Ikorodu, Lagos, yesterday, the Executive Director, Adeoye Oluwatomisin, said the event provides an opportunity for collective action towards addressing the challenge of malaria worldwide, particularly in hard-to-reach communities.

According to her, the outreach was part of efforts to raise awareness and promote the adoption of positive attitudes and behaviours towards the prevention and management of malaria among the general population in Lagos and environs through public sensitisation in targeted communities.

“Our message to the communities is that the information that they have learned today must be applied, and keep a clean environment and sleep under the net.

“This is because prevention is cheaper and people need to make an effort to prevent themselves from getting malaria, and if they have malaria, they should go to the hospital and not use concoction.”

She also noted that the activity allowed them to provide participants access to basic services and products for malaria management, including free malaria tests, medication, free bed nets, and referrals where needed.

Stressing the need for synergy, she acknowledged that it was why YEDI collaborated with the Lagos State Ministry of Health and Community Health workers for a medical outreach to communities in the Ikorodu Local government area.

“The event is part of YEDI’s effort to educate communities on the causes of malaria, and provide them with accurate information to counter myths and other forms of misinformation about malaria. It also features services such as free body-vitals checks and consultations, malaria tests, dispensing of medication by qualified personnel, distribution of LLIN, and referrals as needed,” she added.

Speaking further, she explained that, “prevention of new malaria cases, particularly for those in high-risk groups such as children under five years, pregnant women, and persons living with AIDS, remains the most viable means of combating malaria in Nigeria.

“Over the years, YEDI has commemorated this global event by collaborating with partners to raise awareness, sensitise members of the public on malaria prevention and management, as well as expand access to testing and referral services for populations in underserved communities.”

An official of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Mr. Oguntayo Adewemi said, “As a partner with YEDI, and other NGOs to create health awareness to Lagosians, this year the strategy is use soccer to attract the youths.

“We are willing to work with other NGOs to ensure that everybody is safe and healthy. The Lagos government has invested heavily in the health sector, and that is why we are supporting this initiative, particularly to the underserved communities.”

Reacting as a key partner to the programme alongside ExxonMobil and ACT Foundation, the partnerships Programme Manager, Grassroot Soccer, Dr. Babatunde Odusolu said community engagement outreach remains the best way to get rid of malaria.