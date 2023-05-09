We Accept APC’s Zoning Arrangement, Say Lawmakers

Udora Orizu in Abuja



The Joint Task – 10th Assembly group has welcomed the zoning arrangement for the Presiding Officers of the 10th National Assembly released by the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday.

The group which comprises of returning lawmakers and new members-elect from the ruling APC and minority parties in a statement commended the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, for showing leadership in arriving at the party’s choice for those that will lead the 10th National Assembly.

In the statement signed by Hon. Usman Bello Kumo (APC, Gombe), Chairman; Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), Co-Chairman, and Aliyu Sani Madaki (NNPP, Kano), Secretary, the lawmakers said they were ready to work with the incoming Tinubu administration, and would work hard to realise the zoning arrangement as announced by APC.

“As a forum, we at the Joint Task – 10th Assembly welcome the zoning arrangement of the APC. We believe in upholding best democratic practice all over the world, that is why we want to join hands as political parties that won seats in the parliament to have a harmonious working relationship with the other arms of government, especially the Executive, without compromising our independence.

“Now that the APC NWC has taken the bold decision, we will go in line with the party’s choice and work assiduously to realise same. We want to assure the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that as a parliament, we would work harmoniously and assiduously with him to realise his plans for Nigeria. We would work jointly with all stakeholders within and outside the House to have a stable house.”