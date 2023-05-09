Sudan: PressPayNg Offers Scholarships to Evacuated Nigerian Students

James Emejo in Abuja



Nigeria’s education finance app, PressPayNg has expressed its readiness to provide tuition scholarship support to students who are willing to continue their tertiary education in the country after returning from the war-torn Sudan.

Speaking during an engagement with the leadership of National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) in Abuja, a member of management team of PressPayNg, Mr. Jerry Akintomide, noted that a lot of the students have been put through an extremely traumatic experience as a result of the crisis in Sudan, adding that their education is currently on hold upon re-entry into the country.

He expressed optimism that the corporate gesture from the company would facilitate a swift academic re-integration of the students.

Akintomide, assured the country’s apex student body that the student-evacuees deserved every support they can get, stressing that the foremost student app in the country – offering education finance will stand to be counted in situations like this.

On his part, Vice President of NANS, Babatunde Afeez Akinteye expressed the gratitude of the association to PressPayNg for offering such support intervention.

He said, “We want to thank PressPayNg for towing the path of other socially responsible corporates and lending its support to Nigerian Students evacuated from Sudan.”

The PressPayNg App provide education financing solutions to students and parents in Nigeria.

Sultan of Sokoto: At 50, NYSC Has Fulfilled Its Objective of Uniting Nigeria

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto



The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, yesterday, said the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has fulfilled its objective through nation building and uniting the nation.

Owing to this, he urged stakeholders of the scheme to sustain it.

Sultan Abubakar stated this during an interactive session with the 2023 Batch A stream 2 corps members posted to Sokoto state and urged stakeholders to uphold the scheme because of its immense contributions to national integration.

He enjoined corps members to continue to engage on nation- building initiatives and to always promote cultural and religious harmony among Nigerians.

The monarch also urged government and wealthy individuals to assist graduates with capital to set up businesses after their service year, saying white collar jobs, because of the high level of unemployment in the country.

According to him, such assistance would reduce poverty by providing employment opportunities as well as discourage youths from getting involved in criminal activities.

Abubakar emphasised the need for Nigerians to utilise the advantages of the NYSC scheme to promote cultural and religious understanding, as well as harmonious relationship at all levels.

“The scheme is a catalyst for promoting national unity, mutual respect, religious tolerance as well as harmonious co-existence among Nigerians,” he stated.

He implored corps members to interact with their host communities freely and work towards activities that would be meaningful to national development.

He said the palace was pleased to welcome all corps member deployed to the state and offer them words of advice for better service delivery.

“I am assuring you that your safety will be guaranteed throughout your service period; we have already implored district heads to take care of you,” Abubakar said.

He also urged the corps members to perform their duties with diligence and be guided by the provisions of the NYSC law as well as the laws of the areas they are posted to serve.

He noted that there was no discrimination between indigenes and non-indigenes in Sokoto state, stressing that all residents are indigenes as government pays school fees to every child irrespective of settler or indigene.

”We refer those that reside in the state as resident communities,” Sultan added.

He urged corps members to always pray for nation peace and stability at all times and shun every activities that is inimical to peaceful coexistence saying they should also engaged on viable activities that promotes understanding, mutual coexistence and unity of the nation.

Earlier, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Alhaji Usman Yakubu-Yaro, said corps members comprising male and female, were posted to Sokoto state from 36 states of the federation and FCT. Yakubu, commended the Sultan for his support to corps members, ensuring routine recognition of distinguished ones, and presentation of awards to deserving personalities in each service period.

He explained that NYSC was celebrating 50 years of existence and line up activities to showcase achievements by the scheme and forward invitation to Sultan to grace some of the activities.