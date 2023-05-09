NMA: Improved Health Sector Funding, Competitive Pay Package Will Stem Brain Drain

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has suggested that one way to check the current exodus of health professionals from the country was for governments at all levels to urgently prioritise healthcare financing, good pay package and better work environment.

It said the government would also need to rejig the security architecture to protect lives and property, provide access to social amenities and increased opportunities for doctors in Nigeria.

The NMA further called on government at all levels to urgently do the needful in addressing the various cases of violence against healthcare workers in Nigeria by declaring this ugly act as a national emergency requiring robust action.

In a resolution reached at the end of its 63rd Annual General Conference and Delegates’ meeting held at Jalingo, Taraba State, last weekend, the doctors said they identified better funding of healthcare, improved salary and security of work environment as critical factors to reverse the on-going brain drain and could turn same into brain gain.

In a communiqué signed by NMA President Dr. Uche Ojinmah and Secretary General, Dr. Hide Onyekwelu, the association urged the House of Representatives to reject the bill by Hon. Ganiyu Johnson, seeking to bar newly trained doctors from leaving the country for greener pastures until they have spent five years, warning that it would, “deploy all legitimate means at her disposal to resist any form of enslavement of the Nigerian Medical/Dental practitioner.”

It said instead, the National Assembly should put pressure on government to address the “Push” factors propelling brain drain which has led to the mass exodus of doctors and other health workers for greener pastures.

The NMA also expressed concern over alleged spate of violent attacks on health workers.

It urged the National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly to pass protective laws to stop the violence and safeguard the rights of healthcare workers.

It asked the management of health institutions to develop appropriate protocols in identifying and handling of potential cases of violence.

It suggested the development of effective communication strategy and to promptly report cases of violence to the appropriate authorities for prosecution.

The NMA also called on the Federal Ministry of Health to jettison the idea of forced bonding of doctors via a policy directive, saying it was against natural justice, equity and good conscience, and shall be stoutly resisted by the NMA.

The doctors reiterated the need for more collaboration among strategic agencies such as Nigeria Custom Services, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and NAFDAC in heightening regulatory alertness, diligence, and control of importation of drugs and food in the country.