  • Tuesday, 9th May, 2023

NGX CEO, Popoola, Honoured with CIS Fellowship

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Kayode Tokede

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) yesterday  inducted the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX)Mr Temi Popoola as a Fellow of the Institute.

Delivering his welcome address at the event, the President and Chairman of Council, CIS, Mr. Oluwole Adeosun, stated that the fellowship of the institute was the highest category of membership.

“For a member of the institute to become a Fellow, the individual must, in addition to professional excellence, pass the moral and integrity tests with flying colours. This gentleman has done just that.”

In his acceptance speech, Popoola thanked the institute’s board of fellows and the full council members for the great honour, and pledged to continue to uphold the institute’s core values.

“I am extremely delighted because I am emotionally connected to this market and I am grateful for the support received from CIS since I became the CEO of NGX.

“At NGX, we strive to always incorporate CIS in our strategy as the institute ranks high among our critical stakeholders,” he said.

 Popoola added that he was  looking forward to working with CIS to engage the incoming government to drive policies that would  reposition the capital market for growth.

