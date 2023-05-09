Katsina Chief Judge Blames Lawyers, Litigants for Delayed Justice Delivery

•Calls for digitisation of court rooms

Francis Sardauna in Katsina



The Katsina State Chief Judge, Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar, has blamed lawyers and litigants for the slow pace of justice administration in the country.

The chief judge, who disclosed this, yesterday, in an interactive session with some journalists in Katsina, blamed the lawyers for prolonging cases in court through adjournments.

He explained that lawyers as ministers in the temple of justice, cause delay in the administration of justice hence the need for them to revamp the trend for speedy dispensation of justice in the country.

“Lawyers may be ministers in the temple of justice, but they also cause delay in the administration of justice. But I think we are moving forward, and we hope that if Nigerians are willing, we will allow democracy to work,” he said.

According to him, with the geometry increase in both civil and criminal cases in Nigeria, judges and lawyers should ensure timely administration of justice and adopt alternative dispute resolution mechanism.

While describing the situation in courts as one of the challenges experienced by judges, the chief judge called for a mechanism to track cases in various courts and the lawyers handling such cases.

He therefore, called on the state and federal governments to ensure the digitisation of court rooms in order to pave the way for speedy dispensation of justice in the country.

He said the digitisation would enable more Nigerians to have access to justice, and a website that would enable them to watch court proceedings virtually in their respective homes.

“We should ensure that people have access to justice and make the environment friendly for Nigerians to file their grievances. Courts must also give alternative to sentence to community service.”